Revised outcome Subject to receipt of requisite statutory and regulatory approvals including approval of the shareholders of the Company, the Board has approved the issue upto 12,10,,000 (Twelve Lakhs Ten Thousands) Convertible warrants on preferential basis at a price of Rs. 530/- (Rupees Five Hundred and Thirty Only) per warrant to WEBSOL GREEN PROJECTS PRIVATE LIMITED member of Promoter Group [Proposed Allottee] entitling the warrant holders to apply for and be allotted one equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each (the Equity Shares) at a price of Rs. 530/- (Rupees Five Hundred and Thirty Only) per share {including premium of Rs. 520/- (Rupees Five Hundred Twenty Only) per share}, aggregating up-to Rs. 64,13,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty Four Crore Thirteen Lakhs Only) partly upon the conversion of Unsecured Loan received from the Proposed Allottee as on the date of Rs. 6,00,00,000 (Rupees Six Crore Only) and balance payable on cash, on a preferential basis. EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON SATURDAY, 11TH MAY, 2024 AT 2.30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on May 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024) We submit herewith the proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company duly convened on Saturday, May 11, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) PLESAE FIND ENCLOSED SCRUITINIZERS REPORT WITH VOTING RESULTS OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON SATURDAY, 11TH MAY, 2024 AT 2.30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)