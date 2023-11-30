iifl-logo-icon 1
Yash Innoventures Ltd EGM

35.29
(3.37%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Yash Innoventure CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM10 Oct 202330 Nov 2023
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI for scheme of Arrangement in Nature of Amalgamation. Shareholders Meeting - Court Convened Meeting on 30.11.2023. Unsecured Creditors - Court Convened Meeting on 30th November, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2023) Outcome of NCLT Convened Meeting of the Shareholders. Outcomes of the NCLT Convened Meeting of the Unsecured Creditors. Scrutinizers Report for the Shareholders of the company. Scrutinizers Report for the Unsecured Creditor of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2023)

