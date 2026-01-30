₹8,863.75
(-92.1)(-1.02%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹8,891.8
Prev. Close
₹8,955.85
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹8,845.85
₹8,911.8
Performance
One Week (%)
1.39
One Month (%)
8.93
One Year (%)
0.98
YTD (%)
8.11
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,400.7
2,408
2,310.4
29,63,822
ITC Ltd
306.6
310.55
305.7
1,31,77,711
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
4,026.9
4,070
4,022.1
11,54,687
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,198
3,249.9
3,192
16,73,605
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,362.4
1,365.3
1,349.1
45,88,779
Titan Company Ltd
4,456.4
4,492
4,445.2
2,78,259
State Bank of India
1,103
1,117.85
1,100.1
69,57,024
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
378.15
382.8
377.8
48,28,526
Infosys Ltd
1,257.5
1,297.7
1,255.9
1,30,28,562
Bajaj Finance Ltd
937.3
946.35
930.15
28,43,525
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
1,660.7
1,672
1,652.4
9,02,107
HDFC Bank Ltd
803.1
813.05
801.5
1,35,60,355
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
2,511.4
2,580
2,508.8
27,02,214
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,369.7
1,380.1
1,365
72,59,747
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
13,413
13,530
13,325
2,30,474
Axis Bank Ltd
1,386
1,390.6
1,366
21,57,449
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,284.8
1,358
1,284
2,27,42,391
NTPC Ltd
406
406.25
393.2
91,59,530
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,839.8
1,857.9
1,835
24,72,787
Eternal Ltd
260.47
261.5
256.29
1,94,15,863
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.