Yes Bank announces a 14.84% increase in loans and advances

3 Jul 2024 , 04:13 PM

Yes Bank’s shares rose following the announcement of a 14.84% increase in loans and advances, totaling ₹2,29,920 Crore as of June 30, 2024, up from ₹2,00,204 Crore a year ago. On July 3, 2024, shares of Yes Bank had closed at ₹23.93, 0.34% higher from the previous close.

Deposits at Yes Bank reached ₹2,64,910 Crore as of June 30, 2024, marking a 20.75% year-on-year growth from the previous year.

The CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio stood at 30.7% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 29.4% a year earlier. The credit-to-deposit ratio was reported at 86.8% as of June 30, 2024, a decrease from 91.3% recorded on June 30, 2023.

Yes Bank’s liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 137.8% as of June 30, 2024, showing an improvement from 127% as of June 30, 2023.

Yes Bank operates as a full-service commercial bank offering a wide range of products, services, and digital solutions, catering to retail, MSME, and corporate clients.

In Q4 FY24, Yes Bank reported a standalone net profit surge of 123.23% year-on-year to ₹451.89 Crore, up from ₹202.43 Crore in Q4 FY23. Total income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, grew by 24.87% year-on-year to ₹9,015.77 Crore.

 

  • Yes Bank
