iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Budget 2025 Expectations: Top 5 things Salaried Taxpayers Want

23 Jan 2025 , 03:13 PM

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama is going to present her 8th Union Budget of February 1, 2025. This will be the second budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government after July 2024.

In contrast to any other year, all classes of taxpayers are eagerly waiting for the budget to disclose what the Finance Minister holds for them. However, of all the classes, salaried taxpayers are at the top of the charts for some major relief in this budget. So, here we are covering the top 5 expectations of salaried individuals from this budget:

  1. Individual taxpayers are in hope of personal tax concessions so that their disposable income could be higher. Over the past few budgets also, the expectations have been similar, So, the middle class is definitely expecting a better share of concern for them in this budget.
  2. As per a survey, 57% of participants are expecting lower personal income tax rates, on the other hand about 25% expect higher exemption thresholds in the Budget 2025.
  3. The government has earlier introduced a new income tax regime, and to make that more appealing, most taxpayers recommend lowering tax rates in 2025, since exemptions have been completely taken off the charts.
  4. Salaried individuals are hopeful for targeted benefits, such as improved NPS provisions and, an increase in tax incentives/subsidies for Electric Vehicles to promote environmental awareness among individuals and to encourage more environmentally sustainable transportation options, stated the sources.
  5. The survey also outlines that the stand of most salaried individuals is towards lowering the additional tax/penalty on updated returns, while others want extended deadlines for submitting revised Income-tax returns.

 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Budget 2025
  • Budget 2025 Expectations
  • Budget 2025 News
  • Budget 2025 Updates
  • Finance Minister Budget speech
  • union budget 2025
  • Union Budget Finance Minister
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Budget 2025: 5 Key Expectations from Finance Minister

Budget 2025: 5 Key Expectations from Finance Minister

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|03:18 PM
Budget 2025: Economy needs reforms to boost demand and growth

Budget 2025: Economy needs reforms to boost demand and growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|03:15 PM
Budget 2025 Expectations: Top 5 things Salaried Taxpayers Want

Budget 2025 Expectations: Top 5 things Salaried Taxpayers Want

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|03:13 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 23, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 23, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|01:22 PM
Kent RO Files for IPO with SEBI

Kent RO Files for IPO with SEBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|01:14 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.