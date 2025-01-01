Air India Launches Free In-Flight Wi-Fi on Domestic and International Flights

Air India has recently begun to offer in-flight Wi-Fi on all its domestic and international flights starting from 1st January, 2025. It is provided by the airline on its widebody Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and some Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Air India is the first Indian airline which offers Wi-Fi connectivity on domestic flights and allows the passenger to use Wi-Fi-enabled devices like a smartphone, tablet, and laptop.

Once the aircraft flies at a height of 10,000 feet, availability is permitted through numerous devices. The service has so far been introduced incrementally in international flights such as New York, London, Paris, and Singapore, while it will extend to more aircraft. Wi-Fi services are free of cost for the passengers initially.

Air India’s Wi-Fi connectivity is in line with the efforts of the airline towards the improvement of the passenger experience through modernized services. This puts Air India ahead as the first to bring such service on its domestic routes. The airline plans to upgrade more of its fleet of aircraft with Wi-Fi services, allowing passengers to stay connected during flights.