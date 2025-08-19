iifl-logo

Indices may open firm on Aug 19, 2025

19 Aug 2025 , 08:57 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, likely to have a positive opening on Aug 19, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Indian stock market, was 30 points up, trading around 24,992 this morning.

On August 18, the Indian equity indices ended on strong note.

At close, the Sensex was up 676.09 points at 81,273.75. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 251.20 points at 24,882.50. Maruti Suzuki, Nestle, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Auto were among biggest gainers on the Nifty. However, the losers were ITC, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, L&T, and NTPC.

Among sectors, except IT, media, and power, all other sectors ended in the green. The auto sector index up 4%, consumer durable index up 3%, and realty sector was up 2%. On the other hand, metal, FMCG, telecom, private bank sectors were up 1-2%.

In the broader market, BSE midcap gained 1% and smallcap index added 1.4%.

Global markets:

On Monday, Asian stocks rose broadly as investors reacted to ongoing U.S.-Russia talks on Ukraine.

At 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 1.71 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 22.85 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 5.56 points.

The U.S stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Monday.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 6.80 points to 21,629.77. The S&P 500 edged down 0.65 points to 6,449.15. Meanwhile, the Dow slipped 34.30 points to 44,911.82.

