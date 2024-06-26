iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Adani Total Gas gets approval for gas distribution in Jalandhar

26 Jun 2024 , 01:46 PM

Adani Total Gas announced on Wednesday, June 26, that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has given approval to the business for operating city gas distribution network in Jalandhar.

The company stated that the PNGRB’s clearance was a necessary condition antecedent in the company’s business transfer agreement for the purchase of certain business undertakings relevant to cut gas distribution and CNG retailing in the Jalandhar geographical area.

The company now has 34 geographical areas, including Jalandhar, which allows it to have a presence in Punjab, the company stated.

Adani Total Gas Ltd recorded a 71.6% increase in net profit to ₹168 Crore in the March quarter compared to the previous year.

In the previous quarter, the company’s net profit was ₹97.9 Crore. Revenue from operations increased by 4.7% to ₹1,167 Crore from ₹1,114.8 Crore in the same period last year.

In the fourth quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 47.6% to ₹299.1 Crore, up from ₹195.2 Crore in Q4 of FY23. In the reported quarter, the EBITDA margin was 24.7%, up from 17.5% the previous year.

The company is involved in the sale and distribution of natural gas. The company is developing city gas distribution networks to offer piped natural gas to industrial, commercial and residential users, as well as compressed natural gas to the transportation industry.

At around 1.37 PM, Adani Total Gas was trading 1.26% higher at ₹900.70, against the previous close of ₹889.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹910.50, and ₹896.35, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Adani Total Gas
  • Adani Total Gas Gas Distribution
  • Adani Total Gas news
  • Adani Total Gas share price
  • Adani Total Gas Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.