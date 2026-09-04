Angel One Shares jump over 7%: SEBI Derivatives Review, Strong August Business Update Lift Stock

Angel One share price jumped more than 7% in early trade today, September 4, as investors reacted to two positive developments involving the brokerage firm. The first was the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s decision to review the settlement price mechanism for derivatives. The second was Angel One’s strong business performance for August, particularly in terms of client additions, mutual fund SIP registrations and its funding book.

Angel One shares climbed as much as 7.78% to ₹308.35 on the NSE during the session. On the BSE, the stock touched ₹308.20.

The sharp move came after SEBI announced that it would review the way settlement prices are determined for derivative contracts. The development assumes significance for the brokerage industry following the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash segment.

SEBI to review derivative settlement mechanism

SEBI’s proposed review of derivative settlement rules emerged as one of the key triggers behind Friday’s rally in Angel One shares. The regulator said it plans to reconsider the methodology used to calculate settlement prices for derivative contracts after receiving feedback from market participants following the introduction of the Closing Auction Session.

The CAS mechanism became operational in the equity cash market on August 3. Under the current framework, the closing price determined through the auction is also used as the settlement price for derivative contracts on expiry days. SEBI is expected to issue a consultation paper with more details on the proposed changes within about a week.

For brokerage stocks, any change in the derivatives settlement framework can attract close attention because trading volumes, market participation and the structure of derivative activity have a direct bearing on their business performance.

Angel One August client base rises sharply

Adding to the positive sentiment was Angel One’s August business update. The company’s client base increased 17.8% year-on-year to 39.56 million in August 2026, compared with 33.57 million in the same month last year. The company also continued to add clients on a monthly basis. Its client base increased 1.4% from 39.03 million in July to 39.56 million in August. Gross client additions stood at 0.57 million during the month. This was 19.9% higher than July and 3.8% above the figure recorded in August last year. Angel One said gross client additions reached a six-month high, indicating continued traction in customer acquisition despite a moderation in overall trading activity.

Mutual fund SIP registrations hit six-month high

The company’s mutual fund business also delivered encouraging numbers in August.

Unique mutual fund SIP registrations rose 15.9% month-on-month to 7,20,680. The figure was also 2% higher than the corresponding period last year.

The increase suggests that customer engagement is extending beyond active trading, with investors continuing to use the platform for systematic investments in mutual funds. Angel One’s growing presence across different investment products could be important as the company looks to diversify its revenue base beyond traditional trading activity.

Funding book hits record high

One of the strongest numbers in Angel One’s August update was its average client funding book.

The average client funding book increased 4.8% month-on-month to ₹7,421 crore. On a year-on-year basis, the funding book was up 40.2%. The company said the average client funding book reached another all-time high. The rise is significant because it indicates increased utilisation of funding facilities by clients even as average daily order volumes moderated during the month.

Trading activity sees moderation

Not all of Angel One’s August operating metrics moved higher. Total orders declined 18.7% month-on-month to 109.50 million. Average daily orders also fell 11% from July and 9.8% compared with August 2025. Average daily orders stood at 5.21 million during August.

The moderation in order activity indicates that the strong growth in the client base did not translate into a similar increase in trading frequency during the month. However, the decline in orders was partly offset by stronger turnover in certain segments.

Options and commodity turnover remain strong

Angel One’s option premium turnover-based overall average daily turnover (ADTO) jumped 55.1% month-on-month and 116.6% year-on-year to ₹3,151 billion. Cash ADTO increased 18.4% year-on-year, while commodity ADTO more than doubled during the month. Commodity ADTO rose 134.4% year-on-year to ₹2,956 billion.

The numbers point to continued activity across key segments of the company’s platform, even though average daily order volumes and overall turnover market share moderated during August.

Angel One share price performance

Angel One has remained one of the stronger-performing brokerage stocks over the medium term. The stock has gained more than 35% over the past six months and is up more than 20% so far in 2026. Over the past year, Angel One shares have risen around 33%.

The stock has delivered much stronger returns over a five-year period, gaining roughly 143%.

On Friday, today, Angel One shares opened at ₹295.10 on the NSE and moved to an intraday high of ₹308.35. The stock also touched a low of ₹294.75 during the session. At 11:22 AM, Angel One share price was trading at ₹300.30 on the NSE, up ₹14.30 or 5% from the previous close of ₹286.

What is driving Angel One shares?

Friday’s rally in Angel One shares can be linked to two separate but important developments.

The proposed SEBI review of derivative settlement rules has attracted investor attention across brokerage and market-infrastructure stocks. Any changes to the settlement framework could influence how derivative activity is handled around expiry days.

At the same time, Angel One’s August operating data showed that the company continued to expand its customer base and deepen engagement through mutual fund SIPs and its funding platform.

The record-high funding book and six-month highs in client additions and SIP registrations were particularly encouraging.

However, investors will also be watching the moderation in daily orders and trading market share. The next few monthly updates will therefore be important in determining whether the recent slowdown in trading activity is temporary or part of a broader trend.

For now, the combination of regulatory developments and solid client-level operating metrics has provided fresh momentum to Angel One shares.