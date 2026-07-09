iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Ather Energy Hits 52-Week High on Robust Sales Growth and Positive EV Momentum

9 Jul 2026 , 05:03 PM

Ather Energy Ltd is a Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler company founded in 2013 by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain. It designs smart electric scooters, battery systems, and connected mobility solutions, with products such as the Ather 450 series and Rizta. Backed by major investors and supported by its Ather Grid charging network, the company is expanding its manufacturing and market presence as one of India’s leading EV players.

Reason for 52-Week High

52-Week High: ₹1,242.90

52-Week Low: ₹318.60

Ather Energy shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,242 after the market reacted positively to a combination of fund-raising clarity, strong monthly sales growth, and rising optimism around India’s EV adoption.

Key reasons behind the rally

  • QIP clarification removed uncertainty:
    Ather Energy clarified its fund-raising plan, saying the board had approved raising up to     ₹2,500 crore in total, including a ₹1,500 crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). Once the company gave a clear update, investor uncertainty around the fundraising route reduced.
  • Strong sales momentum boosted sentiment:
    FADA data showed that Ather’s retail sales jumped to     31,230 units in June 2026, up 95% year-on-year. That kind of growth signalled strong demand for its electric scooters and improved confidence in the company’s operating momentum.
  • EV sector growth supported the stock:
    India’s electric vehicle market crossed     12% of total vehicle retail sales for the first time in June 2026. This is an important milestone because it shows the EV adoption curve is strengthening, which directly benefits Ather as a pure-play EV maker.
  • Heavy trading interest reflected strong buying:
    Nearly     3.2 million shares changed hands, worth around ₹390 crore, showing that the rally was backed by meaningful market participation rather than just a low-volume move.
  • Strong short-term price momentum:
    The stock had already gained     more than 10% in the last three sessions, which added to the breakout and pushed it to a new high.

Stock Performance Context

Ather Energy has delivered a strong rally across the listed timeframes, comfortably outperforming the Nifty 500 and reflecting sustained investor optimism around its EV growth story, strong sales momentum, and fundraising clarity.

  • Over the past one week, Ather Energy gained 6.68%, while the Nifty 500 slipped 0.79%.

  • In the last one month, the stock rose 18.07%, sharply ahead of the benchmark’s 3.18% gain.

  • On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Ather Energy has surged 65.12%, compared with a 3.46% decline in the Nifty 500.

  • Over the past one year, the stock has delivered a massive 271.15% return, while the Nifty 500 fell 2.02% during the same period.

  • The 3-year and 5-year return figures are not meaningful yet in this screenshot because the stock is relatively newly listed.

Trading activity remained strong, with around 54.26 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of about ₹662.43 crore. The company currently commands a market capitalisation of approximately ₹46,717.77 crore.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #Ather450
  • #AtherEnergy
  • #AtherEnergyShares
  • #AtherEnergyStock
  • #AutoStocks
  • #ElectricScooters
  • #ElectricVehicles
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ather Energy Hits 52-Week High on Robust Sales Growth and Positive EV Momentum

Ather Energy Hits 52-Week High on Robust Sales Growth and Positive EV Momentum

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2026|05:03 PM
Closing Bell: Nifty Rebounds to 23,962 as Realty Surges and Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish on India

Closing Bell: Nifty Rebounds to 23,962 as Realty Surges and Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish on India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2026|04:48 PM
SBI Funds Management IPO Opens on July 14: Price Band, GMP, Key Dates, and Financials

SBI Funds Management IPO Opens on July 14: Price Band, GMP, Key Dates, and Financials

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2026|04:39 PM
TCS Results: Net Profit at ₹13,349 Crore, Revenue Grows to ₹72,275 Crore; Declares ₹12 Interim Dividend

TCS Results: Net Profit at ₹13,349 Crore, Revenue Grows to ₹72,275 Crore; Declares ₹12 Interim Dividend

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2026|04:21 PM
HDFC Bank Cuts MCLR by 5 Bps From July 7, 2026: Will Home Loan EMIs Reduce?

HDFC Bank Cuts MCLR by 5 Bps From July 7, 2026: Will Home Loan EMIs Reduce?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2026|12:18 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.