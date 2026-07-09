Ather Energy Hits 52-Week High on Robust Sales Growth and Positive EV Momentum

Ather Energy Ltd is a Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler company founded in 2013 by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain. It designs smart electric scooters, battery systems, and connected mobility solutions, with products such as the Ather 450 series and Rizta. Backed by major investors and supported by its Ather Grid charging network, the company is expanding its manufacturing and market presence as one of India’s leading EV players.

Reason for 52-Week High

52-Week High: ₹1,242.90

52-Week Low: ₹318.60

Ather Energy shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,242 after the market reacted positively to a combination of fund-raising clarity, strong monthly sales growth, and rising optimism around India’s EV adoption.

Key reasons behind the rally

QIP clarification removed uncertainty:

Ather Energy clarified its fund-raising plan, saying the board had approved raising up to ₹2,500 crore in total, including a ₹1,500 crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) . Once the company gave a clear update, investor uncertainty around the fundraising route reduced.

Strong sales momentum boosted sentiment:

FADA data showed that Ather’s retail sales jumped to 31,230 units in June 2026 , up 95% year-on-year . That kind of growth signalled strong demand for its electric scooters and improved confidence in the company’s operating momentum.

EV sector growth supported the stock:

India’s electric vehicle market crossed 12% of total vehicle retail sales for the first time in June 2026. This is an important milestone because it shows the EV adoption curve is strengthening, which directly benefits Ather as a pure-play EV maker.

Heavy trading interest reflected strong buying:

Nearly 3.2 million shares changed hands, worth around ₹390 crore , showing that the rally was backed by meaningful market participation rather than just a low-volume move.

Strong short-term price momentum:

The stock had already gained more than 10% in the last three sessions , which added to the breakout and pushed it to a new high.

Stock Performance Context

Ather Energy has delivered a strong rally across the listed timeframes, comfortably outperforming the Nifty 500 and reflecting sustained investor optimism around its EV growth story, strong sales momentum, and fundraising clarity.

Over the past one week , Ather Energy gained 6.68% , while the Nifty 500 slipped 0.79% .

In the last one month , the stock rose 18.07% , sharply ahead of the benchmark’s 3.18% gain.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Ather Energy has surged 65.12% , compared with a 3.46% decline in the Nifty 500.

Over the past one year , the stock has delivered a massive 271.15% return , while the Nifty 500 fell 2.02% during the same period.

The 3-year and 5-year return figures are not meaningful yet in this screenshot because the stock is relatively newly listed.

Trading activity remained strong, with around 54.26 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of about ₹662.43 crore. The company currently commands a market capitalisation of approximately ₹46,717.77 crore.