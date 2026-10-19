Axis Bank Share Price Drops 5% Despite Jump in Profits by 38%; Analysts Raise Concerns Over Margin and Fee Income Growth

Axis Bank shares dipped as much as 5% to an intraday low of ₹1,225 on the NSE on Monday, October 19, 2026, as a result of a narrow miss in earnings despite a jump in Q2 FY27 net profit of 38% year-on-year. Key concerns included lower treasury income, fee growth and funding trends.

Key Takeaways

• Share price drops: Axis Bank dropped as much as 5% to ₹1,225, its biggest daily decline since December 16, 2025, and was trading 4.02% at ₹1,237.20 at 1:05 PM.

• Net profit jumps up: Profit climbed to ₹7,003 crore from ₹5,090 crore in the corresponding period last year but dropped 1.56% sequentially.

• Net profit below estimates: Net profit came below the LSEG analyst consensus of ₹7,124 crore.

• Net interest income increases by 12%: Net interest income rose to ₹15,371 crore from ₹13,745 crore in Q2 FY26.

• Net interest margin contracts: The reported net interest margin fell 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 3.36% versus 3.47% core NIM.

• Asset quality improves: Gross NPA declined to 1.16% from 1.46% a year ago, while the net NPA was at 0.35%.

• Loan-to-deposit ratio rises: Loans growth, driven by corporate, pushed the ratio to 95%.

• Analyst views mixed: Goldman Sachs said core pre-provisioning operating profit growth trajectory remained intact, however Bernstein noted weaker underlying trends while Citi highlighted cost pressures and muted fee income growth.

What is behind today’s share price drop in Axis Bank?

A combination of earnings being below estimates, lower core NIM and weaker fee income growth appears to be behind the share price dip in Axis Bank

1. Profit below estimates: Axis Bank’s ₹7,003 crore net profit missed the LSEG analyst consensus of ₹7,124 crore. Even though profits grew strongly year-on-year the sequential dip provided a less favourable comparison.

2. Treasury income and market volatility: Higher bond yields and rupee volatility appear to have hurt treasury income during the quarter.

3. Pressure on reported NIM: Reported NIM dropped to 3.36% from the previous quarter. Axis Bank’s core NIM, however, was higher at 3.47%. Citi attributed the reported drop partly to distortions in FCNR(B) deposits, but added potential support from repo-linked lending, bulk deposit roll-offs and liquidity redeployment.

4. Muted fee income and higher costs: Analysts also pointed to weak growth in fee income and rising operating expenses. One-off labours-code provisions and FCNR-related charges also hurt the quarter, the report added.

5. Higher loan-to-deposit ratio: The loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 95% where strong loan growth (led by corporate) was coupled with deposit considerations. A high ratio can restrict the bank’s funding flexibility and the importance of deposit mobilisation.

Axis Bank Q2 FY27 Results at a Glance

Metric Q2 FY27 Net profit ₹7,003 crore Net profit growth YoY 38% Net profit growth QoQ -1.56% Net interest income ₹15,371 crore NII growth YoY 12% Reported NIM 3.36% Core NIM 3.47% Gross NPA ratio 1.16% Net NPA ratio 0.35% Loan-to-deposit ratio 95%

What are analysts saying about Axis Bank?

Goldman Sachs: Earnings were broadly in line with expectations with the improvement in core pre-provisioning operating profit growth on track, supported by improved NIM visibility, retail disbursements and CASA growth.

Bernstein: Described the quarter as mixed, with lower credit costs providing earnings support despite weaker underlying trends and a higher loan-to-deposit ratio.

Citi: Called out the resilience in core operations, but identified higher costs and muted fee income growth as factors impacting the headline performance.

What should investors watch next?

The key factors to monitor next include deposit growth, core NIM trajectory, fee income recovery, operating cost control and treasury performance. Asset quality is positive with the gross NPA ratio improving to 1.16%.

The key takeaway: Axis Bank reported a good jump in year-on-year profits but the earnings miss and concerns around margins, fee income, costs and funding have hurt the share price. The drop in share price does not necessarily indicate a shift in the longer-term earnings outlook for the bank.

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