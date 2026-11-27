27 Nov 2026 , 12:11 PM
Gold and silver continued to show strength in India’s futures market on Friday, 27th November 2026. This came despite a firm US Dollar and expectations of additional rises in US Fed interest rates.
Gold futures rose 1.63% on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) to hit ₹1,24,790 per 10 grams. Silver futures showed an even larger increase, jumping 4.06% to ₹1,52,530 per kg. Silver outperformed gold in early trade and signalled greater domestic bullion buying demand.
World gold prices were weak last session. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,566.99 per ounce by 19:01 GMT on Thursday. December US gold futures were up 0.9% at $3,565.90 per ounce.
India’s bullion futures rebounded after falling sharply in early week trade. World gold dipped below the key psychological barrier of $3,500 per ounce for the first time since September 2025 on Wednesday.
Gold continued to be available at high rates in key cities in India today. Chennai had the highest 24 karat and 22 karat gold prices.
New Delhi’s 24 karat gold price was ₹1,24,350 per 10 grams and 22 karat gold was priced at ₹1,18,300. Mumbai’s 24 karat gold price was set at ₹1,24,550 per 10 grams and 22 karat gold at ₹1,18,490.
Bengaluru’s 24 karat gold price was ₹1,24,650 and Hyderabad’s was ₹1,24,740. Chennai however had the highest 24 karat gold price at ₹1,24,910.
|City
|24-Karat Gold (per 10 grams)
|22-Karat Gold (per 10 grams)
|New Delhi
|₹1,24,350
|₹1,18,300
|Mumbai
|₹1,24,550
|₹1,18,490
|Bengaluru
|₹1,24,650
|₹1,18,580
|Kolkata
|₹1,24,380
|₹1,18,330
|Hyderabad
|₹1,24,740
|₹1,18,680
|Chennai
|₹1,24,910
|₹1,18,830
Note: Gold rates may differ from jeweller to jeweller and city to city.
Like gold, silver too showed good strength in India’s domestic market. Silver futures jumped over 4% in early trade on the MCX.
Chennai again topped the list for silver prices with silver 999 fine priced at ₹1,52,590 per kg. Hyderabad then had a silver 999 fine price of ₹1,52,390 and Bengaluru’s rate was ₹1,52,270.
Silver was priced at ₹1,52,150 in Mumbai. New Delhi and Kolkata had silver rates of ₹1,51,990 and ₹1,51,950 respectively.
|City
|Silver 999 Fine (per kg)
|New Delhi
|₹1,51,990
|Mumbai
|₹1,52,150
|Bengaluru
|₹1,52,270
|Kolkata
|₹1,51,950
|Hyderabad
|₹1,52,390
|Chennai
|₹1,52,590
Note: Silver rates may differ from jeweller to jeweller and city to city.
Today’s MCX Gold and Silver Rates
India’s bullion futures again proved bullish on Friday. Once again it was silver which led the way.
Gold futures were up 1.63% at ₹1,24,790 per 10 grams around 9.13am. Silver futures showed greater strength, climbing 4.06% to ₹1,52,530 per kg.
India’s futures thus displayed greater strength than world bullion, signalling a resurgence in demand for precious metals after the recent correction.
Precious metal prices have been subject to much fluctuation due to uncertainty about the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy.
Expectations that the Fed will continue to raise interest rates have risen as both inflation and the US economy have strengthened. Typically, an increase in interest rates has a dampening effect on precious metal prices as it causes bond yields to increase and raises the ‘opportunity cost’ of holding unproductive investments such as gold and silver.
Furthermore, a robust US Dollar can also adversely affect world bullion prices. This is as it makes dollar-based commodities more costly for those who do not hold the greenback.
Nevertheless, India’s gold and silver futures rebounded on Friday as the market re-evaluated precious metal prices after the significant correction seen earlier in the week. Again, silver led the way, surging over 4% in early trade on the MCX.
Recent gold and silver price activity emphasises the differing behaviour of India’s bullion futures and world bullion.
Whilst world gold prices were weak last session, India’s gold and silver futures powerfully rebounded on Friday. As has been seen, it was silver which again outperformed gold, rising over 4% in early trade.
Looking ahead, the market and bullion community will continue to monitor US inflation figures, perceptions about Fed interest rate policy and changes in the dollar and world bond yields in order to gauge the likely direction of precious metals prices.
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