International and domestic gold prices rallied on Friday (Nov 27, 2026) with COMEX and MCX gold futures showing healthy gains. Silver and copper also showed solid rises, both up over 5% and 10% respectively.

COMEX gold February futures were up 4% at $3,708.40 per ounce at 09.29UK time. This represented an increase of $143.80 from Wednesday’s closing price of $3,564.60. Gold has also risen around 7.4% since hitting a 52-week low and benefited from a general commodities and world equities rebound.

During Asian hours gold first rose to $3,664.20 and then later to $3,693.90 before hitting a high of $3,712.80.

December gold futures were up 4.1% at $3,680.40 per ounce. This followed a 52-week low of $3,425.20 set on Wednesday.

MCX Gold Price Today: Gold Futures Top ₹1.26 Lakh per 10 Grams

Domestic gold futures similarly saw a solid recovery. MCX gold was up 3.2% and rose by ₹3,979 to hit an intra-day high of ₹1,26,251 per 10 grams.

This marked gold’s re-entry above the ₹1.26 lakh level and underlined the rekindled appetite for gold after last week’s sharp fall.

Whilst domestic bullion followed world gold futures higher, global views on interest rates continued to play a prominent role.

Silver Prices Surge Over 10%; Copper Futures Up 5.1%

As well as gold, other metals also benefited from the rally.

COMEX silver futures rose by over 10% and March copper futures were up 5.1%. These sizeable rises point to strong appetite for metals, both precious and industrial.

Silver outperformed gold and emphasised the robust nature of the commodities rebound.

China Market Moves Boost World Commodities

Further to this, China also contributed to bolstering precious metals and commodities on Friday.

In order to help stabilise the Chinese stock market and to improve liquidity, the Chinese government said it would inject funds into the market via its state sponsored investment fund – Central Huijin. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 3.7% and the ChiNext index, which is weighted towards technology, soared 11.6%.

Alongside China and world stock markets, US equities futures too strengthened. S&P 500 E-mini futures were up 1.9% from their Wednesday closing price.

The rebound in China stocks, US equities futures and commodities all underlined an enhanced global market sentiment, which in turn supported precious metal demand.

Fed Rate Hike Concerns Linger

Despite gold’s solid rebound, concerns persist regarding further US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Traders are currently giving a 93% chance that the Federal Reserve will raise rates by 25 basis points when it meets on December 8-9, according to Kalshi market data.

Furthermore, US Treasury yields increased. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.92% from 4.86% on Wednesday.

Typically, higher interest rates and bond yields hurt gold demand as gold does not pay interest. Thus, even though there is currently support for gold, further anticipated rate rises may pose challenges for the precious metal.

Jewellery Stocks Mirror Gold Price Recovery

Furthermore, Friday also saw a number of jewellery stocks rise in line with gold.

Shares in Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 5%, whilst Lalithaa Jewellery Mart and Kalyan Jewellers were up 3.5% and 3% respectively.

Titan and P N Gadgil Jewellers too both rose, but by a smaller amount, increasing 0.9% and 0.2% respectively. Conversely, Senco Gold fell 1.6% and there was little change in PC Jeweller and Thangamayil Jewellery.

This therefore suggested that not all jewellery stocks benefitted equally from the bullion rebound.

What May Cause Continued Gold Price Volatility?

Although gold enjoyed a solid rebound on Friday, it may continue to experience price volatility owing to a number of worldwide factors.

As previously mentioned, views on US interest rates are one such factor. Anticipated Federal Reserve rate rises and the upward trend in Treasury yields may all affect demand for zero yielding products such as gold.

Trading volumes are another area. With US markets closing early in honour of the Thanksgiving holiday, there may be reduced trading volumes and thus greater price volatility may occur.

Lastly, the world equities market continues to be keenly watched. Specifically, there is much interest in China’s moves to assist and enhance liquidity within its stock market.

December 4: Further Key Date For Gold Prices – US Jobs Data

Following the November US jobs data, which is due on December 4, is the next key date for precious metals.

Investors will want to analyse this data in order to gauge the direction of Federal Reserve monetary policy and to ascertain whether further interest rates rises may occur.

Improved jobs data is likely to strengthen views that the Fed will adopt a more restrictive approach, whereas poorer data may have the opposite effect.

For COMEX gold February futures, the $3,600 per ounce gold price continues to be a key level. Traders will be interested in seeing if gold can hold onto its rebound following last week’s sharp fall.

Looking ahead therefore, gold and silver price trends may continue to be affected by US economic data, Treasury yields, views on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions and global market sentiment.