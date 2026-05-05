CAMS Share Price jumps 9% because of this news - Check details

Shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) jumped as much as 9% intraday to trade near 790 levels after the company delivered a solid performance in Q4 FY26, with a dividend ₹4 per equity share. The company continues to strengthen its leadership in the mutual fund servicing space while scaling its non-mutual fund businesses.
CAMS reported a net profit of ₹126 crore, marking a 10.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to ₹114 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose to ₹395.2 crore, up 11% YoY from ₹356.2 crore.
Operational efficiency improved significantly, with EBITDA reaching ₹183.1 crore, a 14.9% YoY growth from ₹159.4 crore. The company also recorded its highest-ever EBITDA at ₹183.66 crore.
Margins expanded notably:
CAMS maintained stable growth across segments:
The mutual fund segment remains CAMS’ core strength:
Equity-oriented investments continue to dominate:
Retail participation surged during the quarter:
Investment inflows remained strong:
Other key metrics:
CAMS continues to diversify and expand:
Non-MF businesses are gaining traction, contributing 15.3% to overall revenue.
Segment-wise performance:
Bima Central platform growth:
CAMS stock showed strong momentum following the results:
CAMS’ Q4 FY26 performance reflects consistent growth, improving profitability, and strong retail investor participation. With rising SIP inflows, expanding equity exposure, and growing contributions from non-mutual fund segments, the company is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory. Continued innovation and expansion into new financial services segments further strengthen its long-term outlook.
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