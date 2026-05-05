CAMS Share Price jumps 9% because of this news - Check details

Shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) jumped as much as 9% intraday to trade near 790 levels after the company delivered a solid performance in Q4 FY26, with a dividend ₹4 per equity share. The company continues to strengthen its leadership in the mutual fund servicing space while scaling its non-mutual fund businesses.

Financial Performance Highlights (Q4 FY26)

CAMS reported a net profit of ₹126 crore, marking a 10.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to ₹114 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose to ₹395.2 crore, up 11% YoY from ₹356.2 crore.

Operational efficiency improved significantly, with EBITDA reaching ₹183.1 crore, a 14.9% YoY growth from ₹159.4 crore. The company also recorded its highest-ever EBITDA at ₹183.66 crore.

Margins expanded notably:

EBITDA margin: 46.3% vs 44.8% YoY

Record EBITDA margin: 46.5%

Business Revenue Trends

CAMS maintained stable growth across segments:

Enterprise revenue grew 11% YoY and 1.3% QoQ

Mutual fund revenue remained stable sequentially

Mutual Fund Business Performance

The mutual fund segment remains CAMS’ core strength:

Assets Under Management (AUM): ₹55.1 lakh crore

Market share: ~68%

AUM growth: 21% YoY

Equity-oriented investments continue to dominate:

Equity AUM: ₹30.5 lakh crore (record high)

Equity share: 67% (up 90 basis points YoY)

Equity net sales: ₹1,01,294 crore

Segment share: 76.3% vs 71% QoQ

SIP and Investor Growth Metrics

Retail participation surged during the quarter:

New SIP registrations (Q4): 1.26 crore (up 46% YoY)

Total SIP registrations (FY26): 4.7 crore (up 17% YoY)

Investment inflows remained strong:

SIP collections (March): ₹20,000+ crore

SIP collections (Q4): ₹58,889 crore (up 24% YoY)

Other key metrics:

Live SIPs: up 17% YoY

Market share in live SIPs: 64.1% vs 57% YoY

Unique investors: 4.76 crore (up 18% YoY)

Transaction volume (FY26): 107 crore (up 20% YoY)

New Initiatives and Expansion

CAMS continues to diversify and expand:

SIFs launched in Q4: 4

Total SIFs serviced: 6

Expected upcoming SIF launches: 8

GIFT City retail AUM: $35.3 million

Non-Mutual Fund Business Growth

Non-MF businesses are gaining traction, contributing 15.3% to overall revenue.

Segment-wise performance:

CAMSPay: up 22.8% YoY, with 20+ new clients added

CAMS Alternatives: up 25.4% YoY AUM exceeds ₹3.1 lakh crore Market share above 50% 44 mandates added 14 new client logos onboarded

CAMS KRA: up 28% YoY, added 2 major broking houses

CAMSRep: up 6% YoY

Bima Central platform growth:

12.6 lakh users added

Active user base doubled

Market share: 40%

Dividend and Key Dates

Final dividend: ₹4.00 per equity share

AGM date: July 07, 2026

Record date: July 10, 2026

Dividend payout: on or before August 5, 2026

Stock Price Movement

CAMS stock showed strong momentum following the results:

Previous closing price: ₹730.85

Current trading price (May 5, 12:04 PM): ₹797.80

Gain: 9%

Conclusion

CAMS’ Q4 FY26 performance reflects consistent growth, improving profitability, and strong retail investor participation. With rising SIP inflows, expanding equity exposure, and growing contributions from non-mutual fund segments, the company is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory. Continued innovation and expansion into new financial services segments further strengthen its long-term outlook.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.