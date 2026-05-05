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CAMS Share Price jumps 9% because of this news - Check details

5 May 2026 , 12:13 PM

Shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) jumped as much as 9% intraday to trade near 790 levels after the company delivered a solid performance in Q4 FY26, with a dividend ₹4 per equity share. The company continues to strengthen its leadership in the mutual fund servicing space while scaling its non-mutual fund businesses.

Financial Performance Highlights (Q4 FY26)

CAMS reported a net profit of ₹126 crore, marking a 10.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to ₹114 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose to ₹395.2 crore, up 11% YoY from ₹356.2 crore.

Operational efficiency improved significantly, with EBITDA reaching ₹183.1 crore, a 14.9% YoY growth from ₹159.4 crore. The company also recorded its highest-ever EBITDA at ₹183.66 crore.

Margins expanded notably:

  • EBITDA margin: 46.3% vs 44.8% YoY
  • Record EBITDA margin: 46.5%

Business Revenue Trends

CAMS maintained stable growth across segments:

  • Enterprise revenue grew 11% YoY and 1.3% QoQ
  • Mutual fund revenue remained stable sequentially

Mutual Fund Business Performance

The mutual fund segment remains CAMS’ core strength:

  • Assets Under Management (AUM): ₹55.1 lakh crore
  • Market share: ~68%
  • AUM growth: 21% YoY

Equity-oriented investments continue to dominate:

  • Equity AUM: ₹30.5 lakh crore (record high)
  • Equity share: 67% (up 90 basis points YoY)
  • Equity net sales: ₹1,01,294 crore
  • Segment share: 76.3% vs 71% QoQ

SIP and Investor Growth Metrics

Retail participation surged during the quarter:

  • New SIP registrations (Q4): 1.26 crore (up 46% YoY)
  • Total SIP registrations (FY26): 4.7 crore (up 17% YoY)

Investment inflows remained strong:

  • SIP collections (March): ₹20,000+ crore
  • SIP collections (Q4): ₹58,889 crore (up 24% YoY)

Other key metrics:

  • Live SIPs: up 17% YoY
  • Market share in live SIPs: 64.1% vs 57% YoY
  • Unique investors: 4.76 crore (up 18% YoY)
  • Transaction volume (FY26): 107 crore (up 20% YoY)

New Initiatives and Expansion

CAMS continues to diversify and expand:

  • SIFs launched in Q4: 4
  • Total SIFs serviced: 6
  • Expected upcoming SIF launches: 8
  • GIFT City retail AUM: $35.3 million

Non-Mutual Fund Business Growth

Non-MF businesses are gaining traction, contributing 15.3% to overall revenue.

Segment-wise performance:

  • CAMSPay: up 22.8% YoY, with 20+ new clients added
  • CAMS Alternatives: up 25.4% YoY
    • AUM exceeds ₹3.1 lakh crore
    • Market share above 50%
    • 44 mandates added
    • 14 new client logos onboarded
  • CAMS KRA: up 28% YoY, added 2 major broking houses
  • CAMSRep: up 6% YoY

Bima Central platform growth:

  • 12.6 lakh users added
  • Active user base doubled
  • Market share: 40%

Dividend and Key Dates

  • Final dividend: ₹4.00 per equity share
  • AGM date: July 07, 2026
  • Record date: July 10, 2026
  • Dividend payout: on or before August 5, 2026

Stock Price Movement

CAMS stock showed strong momentum following the results:

  • Previous closing price: ₹730.85
  • Current trading price (May 5, 12:04 PM): ₹797.80
  • Gain: 9%

Conclusion

CAMS’ Q4 FY26 performance reflects consistent growth, improving profitability, and strong retail investor participation. With rising SIP inflows, expanding equity exposure, and growing contributions from non-mutual fund segments, the company is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory. Continued innovation and expansion into new financial services segments further strengthen its long-term outlook.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #CAMSResults
  • #DividendStocks
  • #Q4Results
  • #SIPGrowth
  • #StockSplit
  • #WealthManagement
  • CAMS
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