CCI approves Adani Power's acquisition of GVK Energy Ltd

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group continues to strengthen its position across India’s infrastructure and energy sectors through strategic acquisitions and expansion plans. In a major development, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved high-value corporate transaction for Adani Power’s proposed acquisition of GVK Energy Limited.

Adani Power has received regulatory approval from the CCI to participate in the acquisition process of GVK Energy under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

According to the company’s exchange filing, GVK Energy was admitted into CIRP on May 6, 2025, after lenders initiated insolvency proceedings under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) due to payment defaults.

The invitation for Expression of Interest (EOI) was issued on July 10, 2025, following which Adani Power and several other bidders submitted resolution plans.

The company clarified that the submitted bids are currently under review and have not yet been approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

Why the CCI Approval Matters

Adani Power stated that existing regulations require prior approval from the Competition Commission of India before the CoC can formally evaluate any bidder’s resolution plan. With the approval now secured, Adani Power has crossed a key regulatory milestone in its attempt to acquire a 100% stake and management control of GVK Energy.

The company also assured investors that it will continue making timely disclosures under SEBI Listing Regulations regarding any significant updates related to the acquisition process.

GVK Energy Assets to Strengthen Adani’s Portfolio

The proposed acquisition is strategically important for Adani Power as it would expand the group’s energy portfolio beyond thermal power generation. GVK Energy’s subsidiary, AHPL, operates a 330 MW hydroelectric power project in Uttarakhand, which could strengthen Adani Group’s renewable and hydroelectric capabilities.

Currently, Adani Power operates thermal power plants across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu. The company also owns a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

The move aligns with Adani Group’s broader strategy of acquiring stressed infrastructure and energy assets to expand capacity and diversify operations.

The latest development comes shortly after Adani Group emerged as the successful bidder for acquiring Jaiprakash Associates Limited under the insolvency process.

Reports suggest Adani Group submitted a bid worth approximately ₹14,535 crore for JP Associates. Although Vedanta Limited reportedly offered a higher bid of ₹16,726 crore, lenders preferred Adani’s proposal because of its payment structure and execution timeline.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Adani Group’s footprint in infrastructure, cement, and construction-related businesses.

India Witnessing Major Infrastructure Consolidation

The latest approval by the Competition Commission of India underlines the accelerating pace of consolidation and strategic investments across India’s infrastructure, energy, industrial, and digital sectors.

For Adani Group, the acquisitions of JP Associates and the potential takeover of GVK Energy could further strengthen its dominance in India’s infrastructure ecosystem while expanding its power generation and renewable energy portfolio.

Shares of the company traded at 224.73 apiece on NSE, up 5% from its previous close of 213.87.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.