ESDS Share Price Today: Stock surges 7% to become Best Performing IPO of 2026

ESDS Software Solutions shares remained in the spotlight on Thursday as the stock extended its remarkable post-listing rally despite weakness across the broader equity market. The shares gained 7.52% to trade at ₹1,546.90 on the NSE as of 11:30 AM on September 10, 2026, compared with the previous close of ₹1,438.85.

The stock opened at ₹1,520 and moved sharply during the session, touching an intraday high of ₹1,568.70 before falling to a low of ₹1,330. The strong buying interest comes after ESDS Software Solutions delivered a blockbuster debut on the stock exchanges earlier this month.

The Nashik-based company provides AI-enabled cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions. Its shares have attracted considerable investor attention since listing, with the stock now trading more than three times above its IPO price.

ESDS Share Price Rises for Fifth Consecutive Session

Thursday’s gains marked another strong session for ESDS Software Solutions. The stock touched its upper circuit for the fifth consecutive trading session, underlining the buying momentum that has followed its market debut.

At ₹1,546.90, the ESDS share price has risen more than 260% from its IPO price of ₹429. The company’s market capitalisation was around ₹17,600 crore during Thursday’s trading session.

The sharp rise has come in a short period, making ESDS one of the most closely watched newly listed stocks in the Indian market.

ESDS Software Solutions IPO Listing and Performance

ESDS Software Solutions made its stock market debut on September 4, 2026. The shares were listed at ₹757.10, representing a 76.46% premium over the IPO price of ₹429.

The stock gained further momentum during its first session and closed at ₹895.55, registering a gain of 108.75% over the issue price.

The rally continued in the following sessions. ESDS shares gained 20% each on September 7 and September 8 before rising another 10% on September 9. Thursday’s movement has extended the winning run further.

Such a sharp post-listing move has placed the stock firmly among the year’s standout IPO performers.

ESDS IPO Gets Overwhelming Investor Response

The strong performance in the secondary market follows the massive response received by ESDS Software Solutions during its IPO.

The ₹720-crore public issue was subscribed 135.88 times, reflecting intense demand across investor categories. The issue received bids for around 1.68 billion equity shares against approximately 12.35 million shares on offer.

Qualified institutional buyers led the subscription numbers. The QIB portion was subscribed 261.51 times, while the non-institutional investor category received bids equivalent to 192.94 times the shares reserved for the segment.

Retail investors also participated strongly, with the retail portion subscribed 39.64 times.

Before the issue opened for public subscription, ESDS Software Solutions had raised ₹215.99 crore from anchor investors.

ESDS Emerges as Best-Performing IPO of 2026

The spectacular rise in ESDS shares has pushed the company to the top of the list of the best-performing IPOs of 2026 so far.

The stock has comfortably outpaced several other strong performers from this year’s IPO pipeline. Omnitech Engineering ranks next, with a gain of 138.9% from its IPO price, while Xtranet Technologies has delivered a 125.5% return.

Sedemac Mechatronics is in fourth place with a 116.4% gain. Indo-MIM and MV Electrosystems have also generated triple-digit returns of 110.7% and 105.5%, respectively.

Technocraft Ventures, Shadowfax Technologies and Advit Jewels have similarly more than doubled investors’ money, with gains of 103.8%, 102.9% and 102.1%, respectively. Tempsens Instruments completes the top 10 with a 96.3% gain from its IPO price.

Strong IPO Activity in Second Half of 2026

ESDS Software Solutions’ performance comes at a time when India’s primary market has witnessed a significant pickup in activity.

According to Prime Database, 62 companies had raised ₹73,669 crore through IPOs by the end of August 2026. July and August were particularly active months, accounting for a substantial portion of the fundraising.

Companies raised ₹28,648.49 crore in July, while another ₹22,448.27 crore was mobilised through IPOs in August.

The strong response to several recent issues suggests that investor appetite for new listings remains firm, although individual stocks can behave very differently after listing.

What Investors Should Watch in ESDS Shares

The extraordinary rise in ESDS Software Solutions shares has undoubtedly made the stock a major market talking point. However, the pace of the rally also means that investors may be watching the stock’s valuation, trading volumes and future business performance more closely.

A strong IPO debut and heavy subscription numbers can indicate robust investor interest, but they do not by themselves determine a company’s long-term performance. After a sharp listing gain, investors generally need to assess whether earnings growth, cash flows, business expansion and valuations can support the higher market price.

For ESDS, the focus is likely to remain on the company’s cloud, managed services, data centre and software businesses as investors assess whether the post-IPO momentum can translate into sustainable long-term growth.

ESDS Software Solutions Share Price: Key Levels to Track

As of 11:30 AM on September 10, ESDS shares were trading at ₹1,546.90. The stock’s intraday high of ₹1,568.70 and low of ₹1,330 indicate significant volatility during the session.

With the shares having already risen more than 260% from the IPO price, market participants may closely track trading volumes and price movements in the coming sessions.

The ESDS rally is also a reminder of the unusually strong gains witnessed in several 2026 IPOs. While the company’s market debut has been exceptional, investors may now shift their attention from the listing story towards its underlying business performance and future earnings prospects.

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