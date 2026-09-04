ESDS Software Solutions Listing Price: Shares Open at ₹757, Shares trade at 111.75 % on Issue Price

ESDS Software Solutions made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on today, September 4, with the shares listing at ₹757, significantly above the IPO issue price of ₹429 per share.

The listing price represents a premium of ₹328 per share, or around 76.46% , over the issue price. The strong debut comes after the ESDS Software Solutions IPO received an overwhelming response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 142.88 times overall.

The stock opened at ₹757 on the exchange and quickly attracted buying interest. During the session, ESDS Software Solutions shares touched a high of ₹908.40 and a low of ₹756.

ESDS Software Solutions share price today

ESDS Software Solutions shares were listed at ₹757 against an IPO issue price of ₹429. This gave investors who received shares in the IPO a listing gain of ₹328 per share.

At the day’s high of ₹908.40, the stock was trading nearly 112 percent above its IPO issue price. The shares also remained close to their listing level at the day’s low of ₹756.

The strong debut reflects the high demand witnessed during the IPO subscription period.

ESDS Software Solutions IPO subscription

The ESDS Software Solutions IPO opened for subscription on August 28, 2026, and closed on September 1, 2026. The price band was fixed at ₹408 to ₹429 per share.

The minimum investment required for retail investors was ₹14,586, with a lot size of 34 shares.

The IPO received total subscriptions of 142.88 times, with bids received for 1,17,48,252 shares against the shares on offer. The issue attracted strong participation across qualified institutional buyers, non-institutional investors and retail investors.

QIB subscription reaches 274.97 times

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 274.97 times.

QIB investors bid for 33,56,643 shares, representing 98,725 lots. The category accounted for 28.6 percent of the total issue.

The exceptionally high institutional demand was one of the key highlights of the ESDS Software Solutions IPO.

NII category subscribed 202.87 times

The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 202.87 times.

Investors in this segment placed bids for 25,17,483 shares, equivalent to 74,044 lots. The NII category represented 21.4 percent of the total issue.

Within the NII segment, both small and big NII investors recorded strong demand.

The S-NII category, covering applications up to ₹10 lakh, was subscribed 169.43 times. The segment received bids for 8,39,161 shares or 24,681 lots, accounting for 7.1 percent of the issue.

Based on the subscription level, the estimated allotment chance for S-NII applicants was around 1 in 170.

The B-NII category, covering applications above ₹10 lakh, was subscribed 219.59 times. It received bids for 16,78,322 shares, equivalent to 49,362 lots, and accounted for 14.3 percent of the issue.

The estimated allotment chance in the B-NII category was around 1 in 220.

Retail investors subscribe 41.68 times

The retail investor portion of the ESDS Software Solutions IPO was subscribed 41.68 times.

Retail investors bid for 58,74,126 shares, representing 1,72,768 lots. The retail portion accounted for 50 percent of the total issue.

At a subscription level of 41.68 times, the estimated allotment probability for retail applicants was around 1 in 42.

The retail category therefore also saw substantial demand, although the subscription multiple was considerably lower than that recorded by QIB and NII investors.

ESDS Software Solutions IPO: Key details

The ESDS Software Solutions IPO carried a price band of ₹408 to ₹429 per share, with ₹429 being the upper end of the price band and the issue price.

The IPO opened on August 28 and closed on September 1, 2026. Investors were required to apply for a minimum of 34 shares, translating into a minimum investment of ₹14,586 at the upper price band.

The overall issue was subscribed 142.88 times, highlighting the exceptionally strong investor response.

ESDS Software Solutions listing gain

Investors who were allotted shares at the IPO issue price of ₹429 saw a listing gain of ₹328 per share when the stock opened at ₹757.

In percentage terms, this translates into a listing gain of approximately 76.46 percent.

For an investor allotted one lot of 34 shares, the difference between the issue price and listing price works out to ₹11,152, before accounting for applicable charges and taxes.

The stock subsequently moved higher, touching ₹908.40 during the session. At that level, the gain over the IPO issue price stood at approximately 111.75 percent.

The sharp movement on listing day indicates that investor interest remained strong even after the IPO concluded.

What the ESDS Software Solutions listing indicates

The strong listing of ESDS Software Solutions comes against the backdrop of exceptionally high IPO subscription numbers. With the issue attracting 142.88 times overall demand, expectations for a robust market debut were high.

The listing at ₹757 delivered a substantial premium to investors who secured allotment, while the move towards ₹908.40 pushed the stock more than two times the IPO issue price at its intraday peak.

Investors, however, should note that listing-day gains can be accompanied by significant volatility. The IPO issue price and listing performance should not be viewed as a guarantee of future returns.

ESDS Software Solutions shares will now trade in the secondary market, where their performance will depend on factors including company fundamentals, earnings, valuations, broader market conditions and investor sentiment.

ESDS Software Solutions IPO: At a Glance

IPO price: ₹429 per share

Price band: ₹408–₹429 per share

IPO opening date: August 28, 2026

IPO closing date: September 1, 2026

Minimum investment: ₹14,586

Lot size: 34 shares

Overall subscription: 142.88 times

QIB subscription: 274.97 times

NII subscription: 202.87 times

S-NII subscription: 169.43 times

B-NII subscription: 219.59 times

Retail subscription: 41.68 times

Listing price: ₹757

Listing gain: ₹328 per share or approximately 76.46%

Day’s high: ₹908.40

Day’s low: ₹756