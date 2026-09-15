HDFC Bank Shares Rise 2% as CEO Succession Moves to RBI; Nomura Sees 34% Upside

HDFC Bank shares gained over 2% in morning trade on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, as investors responded to the latest development in the lender’s closely watched CEO succession process. The bank’s board has submitted two candidates, ranked by preference, to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for appointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) for a three-year term.

At 10:22 AM, HDFC Bank shares were trading at ₹722.95, up 2.08%. The stock opened at ₹722.40 and moved to an intraday high of ₹730.75, while its session low stood at ₹720.30.

The CEO transition has been a key focus for investors as incumbent MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan is set to retire in October. The appointment of his successor now requires RBI approval.

HDFC Bank CEO Succession Moves to RBI

HDFC Bank’s board has submitted two names to the RBI for consideration, with the candidates ranked according to preference. While the bank has not publicly disclosed the names of the candidates being considered, Kaizad Bharucha, the lender’s Deputy Managing Director, is understood to be the internal candidate.

The second candidate is reportedly an experienced private-sector banker from outside the bank.

The RBI’s decision will therefore be an important next step in determining the direction of HDFC Bank’s leadership after Jagdishan’s retirement.

The succession process has attracted significant attention because leadership uncertainty has remained an overhang on the stock. Investors have been watching closely to assess whether the next CEO can provide continuity or introduce a fresh strategic approach.

Nomura Sees Scope for HDFC Bank Re-rating

Global brokerage Nomura has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank and set a target price of ₹950.

Based on HDFC Bank’s Friday closing price of ₹708.25, the target indicates potential upside of around 34%.

According to Nomura, the appointment of a credible successor could help remove the leadership overhang surrounding the stock. Greater clarity on the bank’s future leadership could, in turn, support a re-rating if investors gain confidence in the new management’s ability to maintain or improve the bank’s performance.

For investors, the choice between an internal and external candidate could carry different implications.

An internal appointment such as Bharucha could provide greater continuity, given familiarity with the bank’s operations, strategy and existing management structure. On the other hand, an external appointment could bring a different perspective and potentially lead to a broader strategic reset.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance in 2026

Despite Tuesday’s gains, HDFC Bank remains a significant laggard in 2026.

The stock has declined around 28.5% so far this year, compared with a 10.5% decline in the Nifty 50 over the same period. The substantial underperformance has kept the bank under pressure and made the upcoming leadership transition particularly important for market sentiment.

Based on Friday’s closing price, HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹10.92 lakh crore.

The latest rise in the stock suggests that investors are closely monitoring developments around the CEO appointment, although the final outcome will depend on the RBI’s decision.

HDFC Bank Strengthens Senior Leadership

The CEO succession development comes alongside changes to HDFC Bank’s senior leadership structure.

The bank has reappointed V Srinivasa Rangan as a whole-time director. It has also appointed Jimmy Tata, the bank’s Chief Credit Officer, to the board as a whole-time director.

HDFC Bank also plans to create a fourth whole-time director position for the incoming MD & CEO.

These changes indicate that the bank is strengthening its senior management and board structure ahead of the leadership transition.

What the New HDFC Bank CEO Could Mean for the Stock

The appointment of the next MD & CEO is likely to remain a key near-term trigger for HDFC Bank shares.

An internal successor could reduce uncertainty by providing continuity in strategy and execution, while an external candidate could potentially bring new priorities or changes to the bank’s strategic direction.

With the stock having significantly underperformed the broader market this year, the market’s response to the eventual appointment could depend not only on who takes charge, but also on how investors assess the new leadership’s ability to address the bank’s challenges and improve its growth outlook.

For now, the succession process has moved to the RBI, making regulatory approval the next major milestone for HDFC Bank.

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