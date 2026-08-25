Hindustan Copper Share Price Falls 7% as Government opens OFS on discount

Hindustan Copper shares came under pressure on August 25 after the government announced a fresh Offer for Sale (OFS) in the stock. In the market snapshot provided in the brief, the stock was trading at ₹532.45 on the NSE at 12:30 PM, down 7.26%, while the BSE print showed an opening price of ₹542 and an intraday range between ₹532 and ₹551.85.

The immediate trigger was the Centre’s decision to sell a 3% stake in Hindustan Copper through the OFS, with a green-shoe option that can raise the total stake sale up to 6% if the issue is oversubscribed. That combination matters because the market is not just processing a headline—it is also pricing in the possibility of more supply entering the market at a lower price point.

Why Hindustan Copper shares fell today

The sharp fall largely reflects selling pressure created by the OFS structure. The floor price was fixed at ₹514 per share, about 10% below the previous close of ₹573.55. When a government stake sale is offered at a visible discount, short-term traders often reset expectations around where fresh demand may emerge.

That does not automatically change the company’s long-term operating story. But in the near term, a discounted OFS can pull attention away from fundamentals and toward event-driven price discovery. Investors begin comparing the live market price with the OFS floor price, and that tends to amplify pressure during the first trading session after the announcement.

What the Hindustan Copper OFS means

The issue size is the first key variable

The government is initially selling 3% of its holding, but the green-shoe option means another 3% can be sold if demand is strong enough, taking the total sale size to 6% . For the market, that matters because a larger-than-base issue increases the perception of near-term supply.

Subscription intensity can become an important sentiment marker once bidding begins, especially when the market is trying to judge whether the additional portion may be exercised. In other words, traders are not only reacting to the sale itself—they are also watching how fully the market absorbs it.

The floor price is the second key variable

The OFS floor price of ₹514 matters because it gives eligible investors a chance to buy shares below the previous closing level of ₹573.55 ( source ). That discount is one of the clearest reasons the stock sold off in open-market trading: some investors may prefer to wait for the OFS route instead of buying in the secondary market at a higher level.

Key dates and reservation details investors should know

The bidding timetable is also central to the stock reaction:

Non-retail bidding is scheduled for August 25 from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM.

Retail bidding is scheduled for August 26.

Settlement and credit are expected around August 27, 2026.

Retail investors have a 10% reservation in the OFS, while employees have a reservation of 25,000 shares.

Those details matter because the market often reacts in phases. First comes the headline sell-off. Next comes demand discovery during the OFS window. After that, investors assess whether the final issue size and participation levels improve confidence or keep pressure on the stock.

What investors should watch next

The next checkpoint is whether the OFS attracts enough demand to absorb the discounted supply smoothly. If bidding is strong, the green-shoe option could become relevant; if demand is softer, the market may continue to focus on the overhang created by the sale structure. Either way, the floor price has already set the tone for short-term trading.

Investors should also keep the purpose of the issue in mind. The OFS is part of the government’s disinvestment programme and is intended to increase public shareholding, while Hindustan Copper remains the PSU under the Ministry of Mines and India’s only vertically integrated copper producer, based on the supplied brief and market coverage of the issue.

Bottom line

The steep fall in Hindustan Copper shares is not hard to decode. A discounted OFS floor price, the possibility of a larger 6% sale, and the market’s tendency to reprice around fresh supply have all combined to create immediate pressure on the stock. For now, the most important variables are OFS demand, the final size exercised, and how quickly the market absorbs the new supply.