Hindustan Copper Share Price rise 2% as OFS opens for Retail Investors.

Shares of Government-owned Hindustan Copper Limited rose as much as 3% today on NSE as the Offer for Sell (OFS) opens for retail investor subscription. The OFS has seen strong demand from non-retail investors wherein the government exercised the Green Shoe Option increasing the stake sell from the previous 3% to 6%.

At around 11:45 AM on NSE – the shares of the company were trading at ₹547.65 up 2.82% as against its previous close of ₹532.65.

HINDUSTAN COPPER SHARE PRICE TODAY

The shares of the company opened low at ₹527 and touched an intraday low of ₹526.20. But the shares witnessed investor momentum driving the shares to touch an intraday high of ₹551.80. The share price movement indicates recovery from yesterday’s sharp decline. It is to be noted that the ongoing OFS may still continue to influence the stock.

WHY HINDUSTAN COPPER IS RISING TODAY

The movement in the share prices of Hindustan Copper Limited appears to be driven by buying interest among investors and traders after Tuesday’s sell-off in the stock, along with strong demand offered by non-retail investors for the OFS

Buying After Tuesday’s Slip

The shares of the company closed at ₹532.65 on Tuesday. However, the stock recovered with strong interest gaining almost 3% today to touch a high of ₹551.80. This signals that investors may be using the recent sell off as an opportunity to accumulate the shares. The stock recovery also indicates growing buying interest at lower levels. Strong Demand for OFS

The non-retail participation in the OFS of the company was subscribed to almost 3 times on Tuesday. Following this – the OFS opened for retail subscription today wherein the Government also exercised its Green Shoe option increasing the stake sell from previous 3% to 6% OFS Floor Price

The floor price for Hindustan Copper OFS is set at ₹514 which was discounted to ~10% of the trading price. This price differential may have attracted investors in the ongoing OFS. However, investors also need to consider the potential impact of additional share supply on the stock. Intraday Recovery Signals Buying Interest

The stock’s price action on Wednesday has been notable. After opening at ₹527 and falling to ₹526.20, Hindustan Copper shares climbed to ₹551.80. Such a recovery from the day’s low indicates that buyers stepped in at lower levels, helping the stock regain lost ground.

Government OFS: How Much Could It Raise?

With the government potentially selling up to 6% of Hindustan Copper, the stake sale could raise nearly ₹2,982 crore if calculated at the OFS floor price of ₹514 per share. At least 10% of the OFS has been reserved for retail investors, while an additional 25,000 shares have been reserved for eligible employees.

Hindustan Copper OFS: Key Details

Particular Details OFS Seller Government of India Original stake sale 3% Additional greenshoe 3% Potential total stake sale 6% OFS floor price ₹514 per share Non-retail subscription More than 3 times Retail reservation At least 10% Employee reservation 25,000 shares Potential proceeds Nearly ₹2,982 crore

What Does the OFS Mean for Hindustan Copper Investors?

The government OFS represents positive and negative factors for Hindustan Copper shareholders. On the positive side, strong institutional demand represents healthy investor interest in the company. The stock’s recovery today also suggests that investors are willing to buy the shares despite the additional supply. However, the increase in the stake sale from 3% to 6% means a larger number of shares could enter the market. This could create a near-term oversupply and potentially limit gains if selling pressure increases.

Investors will therefore be closely watching the response from retail investors and the stock’s price action after the OFS process is completed.

Hindustan Copper Share Price Outlook

As of now, Hindustan Copper’s recovery appears to be more of a post-sell-off rebound than a response to a fresh fundamental announcement from the company.

The key factors to watch in the near term will be:

Retail participation in the government OFS

The stock’s ability to sustain levels above Tuesday’s close

Selling pressure arising from the larger 6% stake sale

Institutional demand following the strong non-retail subscription

Broader sentiment toward copper and metal stocks