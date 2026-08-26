Hindustan Copper Share Price rise 2% as OFS opens for Retail Investors.

Shares of Government-owned Hindustan Copper Limited rose as much as 3% today on NSE as the Offer for Sell (OFS) opens for retail investor subscription. The OFS has seen strong demand from non-retail investors wherein the government exercised the Green Shoe Option increasing the stake sell from the previous 3% to 6%.
At around 11:45 AM on NSE – the shares of the company were trading at ₹547.65 up 2.82% as against its previous close of ₹532.65.
HINDUSTAN COPPER SHARE PRICE TODAY
The shares of the company opened low at ₹527 and touched an intraday low of ₹526.20. But the shares witnessed investor momentum driving the shares to touch an intraday high of ₹551.80. The share price movement indicates recovery from yesterday’s sharp decline. It is to be noted that the ongoing OFS may still continue to influence the stock.
WHY HINDUSTAN COPPER IS RISING TODAY
The movement in the share prices of Hindustan Copper Limited appears to be driven by buying interest among investors and traders after Tuesday’s sell-off in the stock, along with strong demand offered by non-retail investors for the OFS
With the government potentially selling up to 6% of Hindustan Copper, the stake sale could raise nearly ₹2,982 crore if calculated at the OFS floor price of ₹514 per share. At least 10% of the OFS has been reserved for retail investors, while an additional 25,000 shares have been reserved for eligible employees.
|Particular
|Details
|OFS Seller
|Government of India
|Original stake sale
|3%
|Additional greenshoe
|3%
|Potential total stake sale
|6%
|OFS floor price
|₹514 per share
|Non-retail subscription
|More than 3 times
|Retail reservation
|At least 10%
|Employee reservation
|25,000 shares
|Potential proceeds
|Nearly ₹2,982 crore
The government OFS represents positive and negative factors for Hindustan Copper shareholders. On the positive side, strong institutional demand represents healthy investor interest in the company. The stock’s recovery today also suggests that investors are willing to buy the shares despite the additional supply. However, the increase in the stake sale from 3% to 6% means a larger number of shares could enter the market. This could create a near-term oversupply and potentially limit gains if selling pressure increases.
Investors will therefore be closely watching the response from retail investors and the stock’s price action after the OFS process is completed.
As of now, Hindustan Copper’s recovery appears to be more of a post-sell-off rebound than a response to a fresh fundamental announcement from the company.
The key factors to watch in the near term will be:
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