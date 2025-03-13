iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HPL Electric wins order worth ₹370 Crore; stock shoots ~8%

13 Mar 2025 , 03:42 PM

HPL Electric & Power Limited gained as much as 8% in Thursday’s trading session after the company announced that it received orders valued at ₹369.90 Crore (inclusive of taxes). The orders have been received from its regular customers for supplying smart meters.

These orders are received as part of the company’s ongoing business operations. The company shall execute these orders in accordance with the terms and conditions of the stated purchase orders and supply agreements.

The company disclosed the same in a filing to both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Limited. The company highlighted the increasing demand for these solutions from leading customers. 

The company reported a revenue of ₹393.43 Crore in the quarter ending December 2024, up by 7.45% on a year-on-year basis. The company registered a growth of 51.42% year-on-year to ₹18.08 Crore.

The electric equipment manufacturer reported a net profit margin of 4.60% for the period, registering a growth of 40.92%, but a sequential decline of 9.66% as compared to the previous quarter.

The company specialises in metering solutions, switchgears, LED lighting, solar solutions, and modular switches.

At around 3.15 PM, HPL Electric was trading 4.97% higher at ₹387.40, against the previous close of ₹369.05 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹404.70, and ₹369.05, respectively.

Related Tags

  • HPL Electric
  • orders
  • revenue
  • share price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

HPL Electric wins order worth ₹370 Crore; stock shoots ~8%

HPL Electric wins order worth ₹370 Crore; stock shoots ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Mar 2025|03:42 PM
Sigachi Industries inks pact with Indian Navy

Sigachi Industries inks pact with Indian Navy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Mar 2025|03:38 PM
L&T shares soar on securing ₹5,000 Crore order in Saudi Arabia

L&T shares soar on securing ₹5,000 Crore order in Saudi Arabia

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Mar 2025|03:36 PM
Nykaa Sets Up ‘Nykaa Essentials’ to Boost Beauty &amp; Personal Care Business

Nykaa Sets Up ‘Nykaa Essentials’ to Boost Beauty &amp; Personal Care Business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Mar 2025|02:30 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 13, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 13, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Mar 2025|01:57 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.