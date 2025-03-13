HPL Electric wins order worth ₹370 Crore; stock shoots ~8%

HPL Electric & Power Limited gained as much as 8% in Thursday’s trading session after the company announced that it received orders valued at ₹369.90 Crore (inclusive of taxes). The orders have been received from its regular customers for supplying smart meters.

These orders are received as part of the company’s ongoing business operations. The company shall execute these orders in accordance with the terms and conditions of the stated purchase orders and supply agreements.

The company disclosed the same in a filing to both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Limited. The company highlighted the increasing demand for these solutions from leading customers.

The company reported a revenue of ₹393.43 Crore in the quarter ending December 2024, up by 7.45% on a year-on-year basis. The company registered a growth of 51.42% year-on-year to ₹18.08 Crore.

The electric equipment manufacturer reported a net profit margin of 4.60% for the period, registering a growth of 40.92%, but a sequential decline of 9.66% as compared to the previous quarter.

The company specialises in metering solutions, switchgears, LED lighting, solar solutions, and modular switches.

At around 3.15 PM, HPL Electric was trading 4.97% higher at ₹387.40, against the previous close of ₹369.05 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹404.70, and ₹369.05, respectively.