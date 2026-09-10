iPhone Duo Launch Boosts Redington Shares: Stock Rises 5.33% as Apple Raises iPhone Prices in India

Redington shares surged on September 10 following Apple’s launch of the iPhone Duo, the company’s first foldable smartphone, alongside the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The Apple product launch has drawn investor attention to Redington because the company is one of Apple’s key authorised distribution and supply-chain partners in India and the broader Middle East and Africa region.

The Redington share price climbed as much as 5.5% during the session, reflecting optimism around Apple’s latest product cycle and the potential impact of higher iPhone prices on the company’s distribution business.

Redington Share Price Today: NSE Performance

As of 11:50 AM on September 10, Redington shares were trading at ₹398.20 on the NSE, gaining ₹20.15 or 5.33% over the previous close of ₹378.05.

The stock opened at ₹389.00 and touched an intraday high of ₹403.25, while the day’s low stood at ₹380.30.

Redington Stock Performance on September 10

Previous Close: ₹378.05

Open: ₹389.00

Intraday High: ₹403.25

Intraday Low: ₹380.30

Current Price at 11:50 AM: ₹398.20

Gain: ₹20.15

Percentage Gain: 5.33%

iPhone Duo: Apple’s Entry Into the Foldable Smartphone Market

The iPhone Duo is the biggest new addition to Apple’s smartphone portfolio this year. The device marks Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone segment, a category currently led by Samsung and Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei.

Apple has designed the iPhone Duo in a passport-like form factor with rounded edges. When opened, it offers a 7.6-inch display, while a smaller screen remains available on the front when the device is folded. The large screen can also be used in a vertical orientation.

The iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900 in India for the 256GB model, making it one of the most expensive smartphones available in the Indian market. The top-end 2TB variant is priced at ₹4,49,900, taking Apple’s foldable iPhone into an ultra-premium price segment.

iPhone Duo Specifications and Features

The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, which is also used in the iPhone 18 Pro series. The processor is designed to deliver improvements in performance, graphics, battery efficiency and on-device artificial intelligence capabilities.

Another important component is Apple’s new C2 modem, highlighting the company’s continued effort to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm for wireless connectivity.

The iPhone Duo is expected to offer up to 24 hours of mixed dual-screen usage. Apple has also claimed that the device can charge to 50% in around 20 minutes.

The foldable smartphone will be available in India from October 23, while pre-orders are scheduled to begin earlier.

Apple Raises iPhone Prices in India

Alongside the iPhone Duo launch, Apple has significantly increased prices for several iPhone models in India.

The 256GB iPhone 17 now costs ₹99,900, compared with ₹82,900 earlier. This represents an increase of ₹17,000, or around 20.5%.

The 512GB version has been increased to ₹1,24,900 from ₹1,02,900, representing a ₹22,000 or 21.4% increase.

The newly launched iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 in India, compared with ₹1,34,900 for the previous-generation iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900, compared with ₹1,49,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple’s global pricing has also moved higher, although the increase in India is notably steep. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max start at $1,199 and $1,299 in the US, respectively, after a $100 increase over their predecessors.

Why the iPhone Duo Matters for Redington

The iPhone Duo could be important for Redington because Apple’s entry into foldable smartphones potentially creates another high-value product category for the distributor.

Redington has a significant presence in technology distribution and is an important Apple supply-chain and distribution partner across India and the MEA region. Consequently, the launch of an entirely new premium Apple product could provide another avenue for revenue growth within its mobility business.

The potential opportunity is not limited to the iPhone Duo itself. Apple’s higher pricing across its premium smartphone range could increase the overall value of products moving through the distribution channel.

However, the eventual financial impact will depend on factors such as unit sales, inventory levels, channel margins, consumer demand and Apple’s allocation of products across markets.

Redington Stock Outlook After iPhone Duo Launch

The initial market reaction has been positive, with Redington shares gaining more than 5% intraday on September 10.

At ₹398.20, the stock was trading close to its intraday high of ₹403.25 at 11:50 AM. The previous day’s close was ₹378.05.

The immediate investor focus is likely to remain on the potential commercial response to Apple’s new product lineup, particularly the iPhone Duo and the higher-priced Pro models.

For Redington, Apple’s aggressive premiumisation strategy could prove beneficial if higher selling prices translate into stronger distribution value and sustained demand.

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