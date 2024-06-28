iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSW Infra stock price near 52-week high

28 Jun 2024 , 01:48 PM

JSW Infrastructure shares rose over 5% to a 52-week high of ₹336 BSE on Friday. The stock increase comes after the company announced a stake acquisition in Navkar Corporation Ltd through a subsidiary.

In a stock exchange statement on June 27, JSW Infrastructure announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Port Logistics Private Limited has agreed to buy 70.37% of Navkar Corp’s shares from the promoters and the promoter group.

The company noted that the share acquisition is consistent with its strategy of pursuing value-accretive organic and inorganic opportunities in the port and adjacent infrastructure sectors.

Navkar Corporation Limited, which is listed on the BSE and NSE, operates container goods stations (CFS) and inland container depots (ICDs), as well as other associated activities. The company maintains a container goods station (CFS) and the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal in Somathan, Panvel, as well as two more in Ajivali, Panvel. It also controls the operations of an inland container depot (ICD) at Morbi, Gujarat.

According to JSW Infra, the proposed acquisition is the first step towards the company’s long-term goal of developing a pan-India logistics network.

JM Financial Limited served as the only financial advisor on the transaction.

Commenting on the trading strategy for JM Infra shares, trade analyst Ashish Bahetey claimed that the company is expected to consolidate at its current price. “This is a recent IPO. The issue was launched in October 2023 at an issue price of nearly ₹160, and the stocks have shown a good run up from there,” he said.

At around 1.44 PM, JSW Infra was trading 1.99% higher at ₹325.30, against the previous close of ₹318.95 on NSE.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • JSW Infrastructure
  • JSW Infrastructure Acquisition
  • JSW Infrastructure Navkar Corp
  • JSW Infrastructure News
  • JSW Infrastructure Stake
  • JSW Infrastructure Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.