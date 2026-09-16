Kanohar Electricals IPO Listing: Shares Debut at 8% premium on Listing

Kanohar Electricals Limited made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on September 16, 2026, with its shares listing at ₹685.50, a premium of ₹53.50 or 8.46% over the IPO issue price of ₹632 per share.

The stock extended its gains after listing, touching an intraday high of ₹783.75 and a low of ₹685.10. As of 11:45 AM, Kanohar Electricals was trading at ₹747.70 on the NSE, up ₹115.70 or 18.31% from its issue price. The stock was also ₹62.20 or 9.07% above its listing price.

The strong market debut followed exceptional investor demand during the IPO. The issue was subscribed 90.59 times overall, with the QIB portion receiving 215.37 times subscription. The NII and retail portions were subscribed 87.74 times and 20.51 times, respectively.

Within the NII category, the S-NII segment was subscribed 75.14 times, while the B-NII segment saw 94.04 times subscription.

With the stock trading substantially above its issue price during the session, market participants will track whether Kanohar Electricals can sustain its post-listing gains amid continued trading activity.

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