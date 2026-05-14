MTAR Share Price Hits Record High After ₹2,278 Crore International Order Win

Shares of MTAR Technologies surged nearly 10% on Thursday to hit a fresh all-time high after the company announced a massive international order win worth $238.76 million (approximately ₹2,278.96 crore). The sharp rally in MTAR Technologies share price reflects growing investor confidence in the company’s expanding presence across defence, aerospace, AI infrastructure, and energy sectors.

The stock climbed 9.71% intraday to touch a record high of ₹7,418.00 on the NSE. With this surge, MTAR share price has delivered multibagger returns of more than 206% in 2026 so far and nearly 379% over the last one year.

MTAR Technologies Bags Major International Order

In an exchange filing to the BSE and NSE, MTAR Technologies informed investors that it had secured purchase orders valued at $238.76 million. The company stated that the order was received at an exchange rate of ₹95.50 per US dollar, translating into an order value of around ₹2,278.96 crore.

While the company refrained from disclosing the customer’s identity due to confidentiality obligations, it confirmed that the client is an international entity. MTAR Technologies also clarified that the contract is “blanket purchase order” in nature, indicating long-term business visibility and recurring supply opportunities.

The development significantly boosted investor sentiment and triggered strong buying activity in MTAR Technologies shares.

MTAR Technologies Share Price Rally Backed by Strong FY27 Guidance

Apart from the large order announcement, MTAR Technologies share price has also been supported by the company’s optimistic FY27 outlook.

Following a strong March quarter performance and a sharp rise in its order book, the company revised its FY27 revenue growth guidance upward to 80%, compared with its earlier estimate of 50%.

The management also expects EBITDA margins to improve to 24% in FY27, up from 19.5% recorded in FY26. The improved guidance suggests stronger operational efficiency and better profitability going forward.

Analysts believe the upgraded guidance reflects growing execution confidence and improving demand visibility across key business verticals.

AI Data Centre Opportunity Adds Fresh Growth Trigger

MTAR Technologies recently secured its first AI data-centre export order from SLB, opening up a new growth avenue for the company.

Management indicated that the AI data-centre segment alone could present a ₹400–500 crore opportunity in the coming years. The development comes amid rising global investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-performance computing facilities.

The company’s entry into the AI infrastructure space has further strengthened market optimism surrounding MTAR share price.

Strong Opportunities Across Oil & Gas, Aerospace and Nuclear Segments

In the oil and gas business, MTAR Technologies stated that customer qualification and first article approvals have been completed successfully for key programs. The company highlighted that one customer opportunity alone is estimated at $35–40 million, while several additional customers remain under qualification.

Beyond oil & gas, MTAR Technologies is also expanding its participation in aerospace actuator assemblies, AMCA structural programs, and nuclear refurbishment projects. These diversified growth opportunities are expected to strengthen long-term revenue visibility and reduce dependence on any single sector.

Why MTAR Share Price Is Rising

The sharp rally in MTAR Technologies share price is being driven by multiple positive triggers, including:

Massive ₹2,278 crore international order win

Upgraded FY27 revenue growth guidance of 80%

Expected EBITDA margin expansion to 24%

Entry into AI data-centre export opportunities

Strong order pipeline across defence, aerospace, energy and nuclear sectors

Improved long-term business visibility through blanket purchase agreements

With strong execution momentum, expanding sectoral exposure, and robust order inflows, investors remain bullish on the long-term growth prospects of MTAR Technologies shares.

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