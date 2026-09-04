NSE IPO Buzz: IFCI, New India Assurance Rally more than 6% in early trade

Shares of IFCI and New India Assurance Company surged on Wednesday as investor interest returned to stocks linked directly or indirectly to the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The sharp gains came amid unconfirmed reports that the much-awaited NSE IPO could be launched this month, putting the spotlight once again on companies that hold a stake in the exchange.

The potential NSE IPO has been one of the most closely watched developments in India’s capital markets. While the timing, valuation and final issue structure are yet to be officially confirmed based on the information available, expectations around the listing have already started influencing investor sentiment towards NSE’s existing shareholders.

IFCI shares are trading at ₹102.14 today, compared with the previous close of ₹95.91. The stock has gained more than 6% during the session after touching an intraday low of ₹96.41 and a high of ₹103.95.

The interest in IFCI stems from its indirect exposure to NSE. IFCI owns 52% of Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), which in turn holds around 4.4% in NSE. Any potential value unlocking following an NSE listing could therefore have an impact on the value of IFCI’s indirect holding.

New India Assurance was another major beneficiary of the NSE IPO buzz. The insurance company’s shares are trading at ₹207.95, against the previous close of ₹196.49, registering a gain of around 6.4%. The stock has touched an intraday low of ₹196.49 and a high of ₹208.66.

Unlike IFCI, New India Assurance has a direct stake in NSE. The company holds approximately 1.42% in the exchange, making it one of the listed entities that could potentially benefit from a higher valuation being assigned to NSE following its public listing.

The expected size of the NSE IPO is another reason for the heightened investor interest. Reports have indicated that NSE could target a valuation of up to ₹5.26 lakh crore. There have also been reports of a marketed price of around ₹2,000 to ₹2,100 per share. However, these figures should be treated as indicative until NSE and the relevant regulators provide formal and official details on the IPO structure and pricing.

At the reported valuation, a 6% stake sale could potentially raise around ₹30,000 crore to ₹31,500 crore. If the issue reaches that size, the NSE IPO could become India’s largest-ever IPO, surpassing Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,870-crore public issue launched in 2024.

The proposed IPO is also expected to involve stake dilution by existing shareholders. State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty has indicated that SBI plans to dilute around 0.65% of its NSE holding. SBI currently owns approximately 3.23% in NSE, while SBI Capital Markets holds around 4.33%.

However, investors should be careful not to treat the recent rallies in IFCI and New India Assurance as confirmation of any particular valuation or benefit. The market moves are largely expectation-driven at this stage. The eventual impact on these companies will depend on NSE’s final valuation, the size and structure of the IPO, the price at which shares are offered and the market value assigned to NSE after listing.

The distinction is particularly important for companies such as IFCI, where the exposure is indirect. IFCI’s potential benefit is linked to the value of SHCIL’s stake in NSE and the way that value ultimately flows through to IFCI. New India Assurance, on the other hand, has a direct holding, although the actual financial impact will depend on the valuation and treatment of its stake.

The NSE IPO has been in focus for years, and the latest reports have once again brought the exchange and its shareholders into the spotlight. With NSE being one of India’s most important market infrastructure institutions, its potential public listing could mark a major event for the country’s capital markets.

For now, investors will be watching closely for clarity on the IPO timeline, valuation, price band, issue size and stake-sale structure. Until those details are formally confirmed, the sharp movements in NSE-linked stocks are best viewed as a reflection of market expectations rather than a confirmed value-unlocking event.

The potential NSE IPO could therefore remain a key market theme in the near term, with IFCI, New India Assurance, SBI and other NSE shareholders likely to remain on investors’ radar as more information emerges.

Source for valuation and potential price band – Bloomberg, Reuters