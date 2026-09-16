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Prasol Chemicals IPO Listing: Shares Open at 9.76% Discount Despite 3.47x Subscription

16 Sep 2026 , 11:36 AM

Prasol Chemicals IPO Listing: Prasol Chemicals made its stock market debut on both the NSE and BSE on September 16, 2026. Despite receiving a 3.47 times overall subscription, the chemical company’s shares listed below the IPO issue price of ₹676.

The stock opened at ₹610 per share, representing a 9.76% discount to the issue price. During the early trading session, Prasol Chemicals shares moved between a low of ₹601 and a high of ₹667, with the stock remaining below its IPO price of ₹676.

Prasol Chemicals Share Price Performance on Listing Day

Prasol Chemicals was listed at ₹610, ₹66 below its IPO issue price of ₹676. The opening price translated into a discount of approximately 9.76%.

The stock subsequently touched an intraday high of ₹667, still ₹9 below the issue price. It also slipped to ₹601 during the session, indicating continued volatility on the first day of trading.

Particulars Price
IPO Issue Price ₹676
Listing Price ₹610
Listing Discount 9.76%
Intraday High ₹667
Intraday Low ₹601
Issue Price vs High ₹9 below
Issue Price vs Low ₹75 below

The listing performance highlights the difference between IPO subscription levels and actual post-listing demand. While the issue attracted bids exceeding the shares on offer, the stock did not sustain the IPO valuation during its debut session.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Subscription: 3.47x Overall

The Prasol Chemicals IPO received 3.47 times subscription overall. Among the investor categories, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showed the strongest demand, with their portion subscribed 7.59 times.

The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 1.89 times, while the retail portion received 1.79 times subscription.

Investor Category Subscription
QIB 7.59x
NII 1.89x
S-NII 3.23x
B-NII 1.22x
Retail 1.79x
Overall 3.47x

The subscription data showed particularly strong institutional participation. However, the listing day performance indicates that subscription demand alone did not translate into a listing above the issue price.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Issue Details

The Prasol Chemicals IPO was a ₹500 crore book-built issue, comprising both a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The fresh issue was worth ₹80 crore, while existing shareholders offered shares worth ₹420 crore through the OFS route.

The IPO had a price band of ₹643 to ₹676 per share, with a face value of ₹2 per equity share.

IPO Particulars Details
IPO Size ₹500 crore
Fresh Issue ₹80 crore
Offer for Sale ₹420 crore
Price Band ₹643–₹676
Issue Price ₹676
Face Value ₹2 per share
Listing Date September 16, 2026
Exchanges NSE and BSE
Overall Subscription 3.47x

What Does the Prasol Chemicals Listing Indicate?

The Prasol Chemicals listing offers a notable example of how IPO subscription figures and listing performance can differ.

The issue attracted overall demand equivalent to 3.47 times the shares available, with the QIB portion seeing particularly strong interest. However, the stock opened at ₹610, significantly below the ₹676 issue price, and its intraday high of ₹667 remained below the IPO price.

For investors tracking newly listed stocks, the trading session following an IPO debut can provide a clearer indication of market demand and price discovery than subscription data alone. However, a single trading session does not establish the company’s longer-term market performance.

Prasol Chemicals IPO: Key Takeaway

Prasol Chemicals made a discounted debut on September 16, 2026, with shares opening at ₹610 against an issue price of ₹676. The stock touched ₹667 on the upside and ₹601 on the downside during the session.

The IPO had received 3.47x overall subscription, led by 7.59x demand from QIBs. Despite this subscription interest, the shares remained below the IPO issue price during the early trading session.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing

Related Tags

  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOListing
  • #IPOListing2026
  • #PrasolChemicals
  • #PrasolChemicalsIPO
  • #PrasolChemicalsListing
  • #PrasolChemicalsShare
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