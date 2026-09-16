Tata Sons Board Votes to Reappoint N Chandrasekaran for Five Years, Listing Process Revived After RBI Action

Tata Sons has approved the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as chairman for another five-year term, reversing his earlier decision not to seek reappointment. The board decision comes days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected Tata Sons’ application to surrender its registration as a Core Investment Company (CIC), putting the spotlight back on the holding company’s long-pending stock market listing.

The Tata Sons board has also decided to move forward with the company’s listing process, bringing two major issues – leadership continuity and the regulatory requirement to list, together at a crucial stage for the Tata Group’s holding company.

N Chandrasekaran Gets Third Five-Year Term

N. Chandrasekaran, who has served as Tata Sons chairman since 2017, has been approved for a fresh five-year term.

The decision represents a reversal from his earlier position that he would not seek another term. His current tenure was due to end in February 2027. Chandrasekaran was first appointed chairman in 2017 and was reappointed for a second term in 2022.

The latest decision means Chandrasekaran will continue to lead Tata Sons as the company prepares to navigate the regulatory and corporate steps associated with a potential public listing.

Noel Tata Opposes Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment

The reappointment was not unanimous. Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, opposed the proposal, according to multiple reports.

The development is significant because Tata Trusts and affiliated trusts collectively control around 66% of Tata Sons, making the relationship between the holding company’s board and its principal shareholder an important factor in the next stages of the process.

Reports have previously highlighted differences between Tata Trusts and the Tata Sons board over leadership succession and the company’s listing plans.

RBI Decision Brings Tata Sons Listing Back Into Focus

The immediate regulatory backdrop is the RBI’s decision to reject Tata Sons’ application to surrender its CIC registration.

Tata Sons had sought to exit the CIC/NBFC framework, but the RBI rejected the application in a letter dated September 11, 2026. As a result, Tata Sons remains subject to the regulatory framework applicable to upper-layer NBFCs, including the listing requirement.

Tata Sons was first classified as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022. The company had subsequently sought to surrender its registration after taking steps including repayment of more than ₹21,000 crore of debt. The RBI’s latest decision keeps the company within the regulatory framework.

Tata Sons Board Initiates Listing Process

Following the RBI’s decision, the Tata Sons board has now decided to proceed with steps towards listing the company.

The development revives the prospect of a public offering of Tata Sons, which is the principal holding company of the Tata Group. The eventual structure, timing, size and valuation of any IPO would depend on regulatory approvals, shareholder decisions and market conditions.

The board’s decision to initiate the listing process does not, by itself, establish the final IPO size or valuation.

Why Tata Sons IPO Could Be Significant

A Tata Sons IPO could become one of India’s largest public offerings because of the scale and value of the businesses held directly or indirectly by the group.

Various reports and market estimates have cited a potential valuation of around ₹20 lakh crore, with estimates suggesting that every 1% stake sold could potentially translate into ₹15,000–20,000 crore. These figures are estimates rather than an announced valuation or IPO size.

The eventual value of the offering would depend on factors including the stake offered, regulatory requirements, valuation methodology and market conditions at the time of listing.

Tata Sons Shareholding

Tata Trusts is the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, while the Shapoorji Pallonji Group is another significant shareholder.

Shareholder / Group Approximate Stake Tata Trusts & affiliated trusts ~66% Shapoorji Pallonji Group ~18% Other shareholders Balance

Tata Trusts’ significant ownership means shareholder approval will remain an important part of the listing process.

What Happens to Tata Sons Succession Plans?

Before the latest board decision, Chandrasekaran’s earlier decision not to seek another term had put succession planning at Tata Sons in focus.

With the board now approving a fresh five-year term, the succession process is expected to be affected, although the exact structure and timeline will depend on subsequent corporate decisions.

The development also comes at a time when Tata Sons is preparing for the regulatory implications of becoming a listed entity.

Tata Sons and the Shapoorji Pallonji Group

The listing question is also relevant for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns roughly 18.3% of Tata Sons.

A public listing could potentially provide a mechanism for shareholders to monetise part of their holdings, subject to the final issue structure and applicable regulations. The group’s stake has been one of the factors cited in discussions around a potential Tata Sons listing.

Tata Sons: Key Developments at a Glance

Development Latest Update Chairman N. Chandrasekaran reappointed New term Five years Previous decision Chandrasekaran had earlier decided not to seek reappointment Tata Trusts position Noel Tata opposed the reappointment, according to reports RBI decision Tata Sons’ CIC registration surrender request rejected Regulatory status Remains within upper-layer NBFC framework Listing Board has decided to proceed with listing steps Tata Trusts stake ~66% Shapoorji Pallonji stake ~18% Chairman since 2017 Second term Approved in 2022

Tata Sons IPO: What Investors Will Watch

The next phase will revolve around the structure and timing of the listing, shareholder approvals, regulatory compliance and valuation.

Investors are likely to track:

The proposed stake to be offered to public shareholders

The final valuation of Tata Sons

Whether the offering involves an OFS or another structure

Regulatory and shareholder approvals

The treatment of Tata Sons’ holdings in listed and unlisted Tata Group companies

The timeline for the proposed listing

Any further developments involving Tata Trusts and other major shareholders

For now, the key development is that Tata Sons has moved from trying to exit the relevant regulatory framework towards preparing for compliance with the listing requirement, while Chandrasekaran has been approved to continue as chairman for another five years.