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Tejas Network Shares rise 19%

7 May 2026 , 12:30 PM

Shares of Tejas Networks Limited advanced more than 19% today to touch the high of 552.95 per share on the back of successful D2M (Direct-to-Mobile) trials, strong telecom sector momentum, and expanding global 4G/5G order pipeline. Read detailed coverage here.

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