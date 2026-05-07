Why Tejas Networks Shares Are Rising Today?

Shares of Tejas Networks surged more than 19% intraday driven by a mix of technological breakthroughs, positive sector sentiment, and improving business outlook. The rally is not based on a single trigger but a combination of structural and cyclical catalysts that are reshaping investor sentiment.

1. D2M (Direct-to-Mobile) Breakthrough: A Major Sentiment Booster

One of the biggest recent triggers is Tejas Networks’ involvement in Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting technology trials.

Equipment reportedly cleared lab and field trials for D2M broadcasting

Trials used the ATSC 3.0 standard (470–582 MHz band)

A MarkOne D2M handset was used in testing

No interference was observed with existing 2G, 3G, and 5G networks

Field tests in Delhi confirmed stable performance without disrupting voice or SMS services

These trials involved key institutions such as MIB, MeitY, DoT, and Prasar Bharati, which adds regulatory credibility.

Why this matters for investors:

D2M is being viewed as a next-generation broadcast technology that could:

Improve spectrum efficiency

Enable direct content delivery to smartphones without heavy data usage

Reduce network congestion for telecom operators

This positions Tejas Networks early in a potentially transformative telecom infrastructure shift.

2. Strong Telecom Sector Rally Supporting the Stock

The stock’s movement is also strongly linked to a broader rally in the telecom and networking space.

Telecom sector index gained ~2.5%+ in recent sessions

Infrastructure peers like: HFCL, Sterlite Technologies, ADC India Communications, saw gains of up to 7–8%

This sector-wide buying interest lifted sentiment across telecom equipment stocks, including Tejas Networks, which tends to move in sync with infrastructure cycles.

3. Expanding Global Business Pipeline

Beyond D2M, Tejas Networks is strengthening its international footprint:

Initial 4G network expansion order from South Asia

Ongoing 4G and 5G RAN trials across South Asia and the Americas

Completed a 5G proof-of-concept in South America

This suggests early but meaningful traction in global markets, especially in emerging telecom infrastructure upgrades.

4. AI-Driven Telecom Narrative Boosting Long-Term Outlook

Management commentary around AI is also shaping long-term investor interest:

AI expected to drive 60%+ of network traffic by 2033

Over 100 million AI-enabled machines expected by 2035

This aligns Tejas Networks with the broader AI + telecom convergence theme, where network infrastructure providers may benefit from rising data complexity and automation demand.

5. Strong Stock Recovery and Volatility-Based Momentum

Recent price action shows sharp recovery characteristics:

Up ~8% in the past month

52-week high: ₹761.9

52-week low: ₹294.1

High volatility but strong rebound from lows

This kind of movement often attracts momentum-driven buying in addition to fundamental investors.

6. Company Positioning: End-to-End Telecom Infrastructure Play

Tejas Networks operates in a wide range of telecom infrastructure segments:

4G / 5G wireless systems (including O-RAN)

Fiber broadband (GPON, XGS-PON)

Optical transport (DWDM, OTN)

IP/MPLS routing and switching

Network management systems

Its presence across both wireless and wireline infrastructure makes it a diversified telecom equipment player.

The recent rally in Tejas Networks shares is being driven by a powerful combination of:

D2M technology validation and regulatory-backed trials

Strong telecom sector momentum

Growing international order pipeline

AI-driven long-term telecom infrastructure narrative

Technical rebound from multi-month lows

While short-term moves are amplified by sector sentiment, the long-term story hinges on whether D2M and global 5G expansion translate into sustained revenue growth.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.