Titan hits a new 52-week high of ₹4,605.00 today, driven by strong Q4 numbers and robust jewellery growth. 

8 May 2026 , 06:29 PM
Titan Company is one of India’s leading lifestyle and consumer goods companies and a flagship company of the Tata Group. Established in 1984 as a joint venture between the Tata Group and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), Titan has grown into a dominant player in the jewellery, watches, eyewear, and fashion accessories segments.
The company is best known for popular brands such as Tanishq, Titan, Fastrack, Sonata, Titan Eye plus, Zoya, Mia, Taneira, and SKINN. Titan is also the world’s fifth-largest integrated watch manufacturer and India’s largest branded jewellery company.
Titan operates across multiple business segments including Jewellery, Watches & Wearables, Eyecare, Fragrances & Fashion Accessories, and Indian Dress Wear. Jewellery remains the company’s largest revenue contributor, led by the strong performance of the Tanishq brand. The company has a strong retail presence with over 2,000 stores across India and is focusing on expanding its omnichannel and digital capabilities through investments in e-commerce and premium lifestyle brands.
Key Management
Headquartered in Bengaluru, Titan continues to strengthen its market leadership through design innovation, premiumisation, customer-centric retailing, and expansion into new lifestyle categories.
The rally in Titan Company stock to its 52-week high was mainly driven by strong Q4 FY26 earnings, robust jewellery demand, premiumisation trends, and strong full-year growth performance.
Key Drivers –
52-Week High: ₹4,605.00
52-Week Low: ₹3,245.50
Stock Performance Context
Titan Company has delivered strong long-term market performance and continues to outperform the broader market across key timeframes.
The stock recently touched its 52-week high of ₹4,605 on May 8, 2026, compared to its 52-week low of ₹3,245.50, reflecting sustained upward momentum.
In terms of trading activity, the stock recorded healthy volumes of around 47.78 lakh shares, with a traded value of over ₹2,140 crore, indicating strong investor participation following the company’s Q4 FY26 earnings announcement.
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