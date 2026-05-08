Titan hits a new 52-week high of ₹4,605.00 today, driven by strong Q4 numbers and robust jewellery growth. 

Company Snapshot

Titan Company is one of India’s leading lifestyle and consumer goods companies and a flagship company of the Tata Group. Established in 1984 as a joint venture between the Tata Group and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), Titan has grown into a dominant player in the jewellery, watches, eyewear, and fashion accessories segments.

The company is best known for popular brands such as Tanishq, Titan, Fastrack, Sonata, Titan Eye plus, Zoya, Mia, Taneira, and SKINN. Titan is also the world’s fifth-largest integrated watch manufacturer and India’s largest branded jewellery company.

Titan operates across multiple business segments including Jewellery, Watches & Wearables, Eyecare, Fragrances & Fashion Accessories, and Indian Dress Wear. Jewellery remains the company’s largest revenue contributor, led by the strong performance of the Tanishq brand. The company has a strong retail presence with over 2,000 stores across India and is focusing on expanding its omnichannel and digital capabilities through investments in e-commerce and premium lifestyle brands.

Key Management

Sandhya Venugopal Sharma – Chairperson

Ajoy Chawla – Managing Director

Ashok Sonthalia – Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Titan continues to strengthen its market leadership through design innovation, premiumisation, customer-centric retailing, and expansion into new lifestyle categories.

Reason for 52 weeks High

The rally in Titan Company stock to its 52-week high was mainly driven by strong Q4 FY26 earnings, robust jewellery demand, premiumisation trends, and strong full-year growth performance.

Key Drivers –

52-Week High: ₹4,605.00

52-Week Low: ₹3,245.50

Strong Q4 FY26 Financial Performance Consolidated total income surged 46% YoY to ₹20,300 crore Profit after tax (PAT) increased 35% YoY to ₹1,179 crore EBITDA grew 28% YoY to ₹1,875 crore

Record FY26 Performance FY26 revenue rose 38% YoY to ₹76,078 crore FY26 PAT increased 52% YoY to ₹5,073 crore

Strong Jewellery Segment Growth Jewellery business grew 50% YoY to ₹18,195 crore Growth came despite elevated gold prices

Premiumisation Trends in Watches Analogue watches segment grew 15% YoY Growth supported by premium collections and design-led offerings Rising demand for premium lifestyle products improved Titan’s growth visibility and strengthened sentiment around its watches business.

Strategic Acquisition of Damas Jewellery Titan completed a 67% acquisition in Damas Jewellery , a leading GCC jewellery brand The acquisition strengthened Titan’s international presence and expanded its growth opportunities in the Middle East jewellery market.

Strong Brand Portfolio & Consumer Response Brands such as Tanishq, Mia, Zoya, Carat Lane and Damas received strong consumer response across regions and customer segments. The strong performance across multiple brands reflected Titan’s diversified business strength and growing market penetration.

Positive Management Commentary Management highlighted FY26 as a “landmark year” Company crossed major revenue milestones and remained optimistic about long-term growth



Stock Performance Context

Titan Company has delivered strong long-term market performance and continues to outperform the broader market across key timeframes.

The stock has gained 3.01% in the past week , compared to a 0.74% rise in the Nifty 50 , reflecting positive near-term momentum.

Over the past one month , the stock remained largely stable with a 0.55% gain .

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis , Titan shares have risen 11.55% , while the Nifty 50 has declined 7.54% , highlighting strong relative outperformance.

Over the past one year , the stock has gained 34.06% , compared to a marginal decline in the benchmark index.

In the longer term, Titan has delivered robust returns of 64.18% over three years and more than 212% over five years , significantly outperforming the broader market.

The stock recently touched its 52-week high of ₹4,605 on May 8, 2026, compared to its 52-week low of ₹3,245.50, reflecting sustained upward momentum.

In terms of trading activity, the stock recorded healthy volumes of around 47.78 lakh shares, with a traded value of over ₹2,140 crore, indicating strong investor participation following the company’s Q4 FY26 earnings announcement.