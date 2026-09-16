Yes Bank Share Price: Stock Gains 1.78% as UPI MDR Outlook Boosts Sentiment

Yes Bank shares were trading higher on September 16, with the stock gaining 1.78% to ₹23.48 on the NSE as of 11:38 AM. The stock opened at ₹23.58 and touched an intraday high of ₹24.10 and a low of ₹23.37.

The latest movement came after brokerage firm Citi highlighted the potential impact of the new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) structure for UPI transactions above ₹2,000. Citi estimates that the revised framework could generate ₹16,000–17,000 crore in annual revenue across the banking ecosystem.

Yes Bank has been identified by Citi as one of the potential beneficiaries, with the brokerage estimating a 6–12% potential boost to the bank’s profit before tax from the new UPI MDR structure.

At ₹23.48, Yes Bank shares were around 7.9% below their 52-week high of ₹25.78. The stock has gained more than 11% year-to-date and over 13% in the past year based on the available figures.

Trading activity was also elevated, with more than 10 crore shares changing hands, equivalent to around 1.52 times the 10-day average volume

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