Vishal Mega Mart: Q4 results | Stock Update

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart fell nearly 4% on May 14 despite strong Q4FY26 results.

The company reported a 45.9% YoY jump in net profit to Rs 168 crore, while revenue rose 22.2% to Rs 3,114 crore. EBITDA increased 18.9% to Rs 425 crore, though EBITDA margin slipped to 13.6% from 14% last year.

The stock was trading at Rs 114.91, down 3.93% at around 1:20 PM.