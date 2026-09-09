Taiwan Stock Market Hits Record Trading Volume as TDCC Boosts System Capacity by 30%

Taiwan’s stock market is witnessing a sharp rise in trading activity, with single-day transactions recently crossing the 11.52 million mark. The surge has highlighted the growing importance of robust backend infrastructure capable of handling large volumes of trades, settlements and investor account data without disruption.

Against this backdrop, the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC) has completed a major optimization of its securities core system. The upgrade is aimed at strengthening the market’s ability to handle periods of exceptionally high trading activity while also making several routine processes faster.

According to TDCC General Manager Chen De-xiang, the improvements cover trade-data processing, securities lending, regular fixed-amount investment plans and overnight account maintenance.

TDCC increases trade processing capacity by more than 30%

One of the most important changes is the increase in the system’s maximum trade-data processing capacity by more than 30%.

Taiwan’s equity market has experienced consistently high activity in recent years. Average daily trading value has remained above NT$1 trillion, while investor participation and market turnover have continued to increase.

The recent peak of more than 11.52 million transactions in a single day demonstrated the scale of the challenge facing market infrastructure.

TDCC said the existing system was capable of handling the volume, but it used the opportunity to optimize its computing programs and database maintenance architecture. The objective is to ensure that future spikes in trading activity do not create bottlenecks in settlement, reconciliation or related backend processes.

Securities lending data exchange becomes more than five times faster

TDCC has also upgraded the way securities lending data is processed.

Previously, data exchanged between securities firms and the Taiwan Stock Exchange was handled on a real-time, transaction-by-transaction basis. With securities lending activity increasing over the years, this approach placed additional demands on processing systems.

Following the upgrade, TDCC has introduced a multi-processing architecture for the relevant operations.

The change has improved securities lending data exchange efficiency by more than five times, helping reduce the waiting time associated with account transfers and related processing.

For market participants, faster backend processing can make reconciliation and account-related operations more efficient, particularly on days when trading activity is unusually heavy.

Fixed-amount investment processing capacity jumps to 20 million transactions

Another significant upgrade involves regular fixed-amount investment plans.

These investment plans are widely used by retail investors who build positions through smaller and periodic investments. As participation in such investment programmes grows, the infrastructure supporting allocation and settlement must also keep pace.

TDCC has moved the service to a “process-on-arrival” model. Under this approach, data received from securities firms can be processed and calculated simultaneously instead of waiting for sequential processing.

As a result, the daily maximum processing capacity has increased from 7.7 million transactions to more than 20 million transactions.

The higher capacity is expected to make inquiry and reconciliation processes more efficient for securities firms while allowing investors to receive information about debits and accumulated securities more quickly.

Overnight account maintenance time reduced from four hours to 2.5 hours

The system upgrade also targets one of the most demanding parts of the daily post-market process: overnight account maintenance.

TDCC manages securities balance information covering more than 120 million records. At the end of each trading session, these holdings need to be accurately reconciled and updated.

Under the previous system, overnight account maintenance could take around four hours. TDCC said the use of multi-processing operations and database maintenance technologies has reduced this period to within 2.5 hours under a peak scenario involving 10 million trade records.

That represents a reduction of nearly 40% in processing time.

The shorter maintenance window gives the system more room to handle the next trading day’s workload and reduces the risk of backend operations becoming a constraint as market activity continues to expand.

Taiwan Weighted Index rises 1.52%

The infrastructure upgrade comes as Taiwan equities continue to see strong trading activity.

At Monday’s close, the Taiwan Weighted Index gained 1.52%, reaching a new one-month high. Gains across the Glass, Semiconductor and Electronics sectors helped lift the broader market.

Among the notable gainers, Topoint Technology rose 10% to NT$462, while United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) also climbed 10% to NT$143. Holy Stone Enterprise gained 9.99% to close at NT$771.

The session was not uniformly positive, however. LARGAN Precision dropped 10% to NT$6,660, while PELL BIO MED TECHNOLOGY declined 9.93% and KS Terminals fell 9.92%.

Market breadth remained relatively weak despite the index gain, with 594 stocks declining compared with 418 advancing, while 113 stocks ended unchanged.

Oil prices remain elevated

Commodity markets also remained in focus.

October crude oil futures gained 1.52% to $92.87 a barrel, while November Brent crude rose 1.56% to $97.78 a barrel.

Higher crude prices can remain an important consideration for Asian economies, particularly when energy costs influence corporate margins, inflation expectations and currency movements.

Meanwhile, December gold futures declined 0.81% to $4,440.26 per troy ounce.

In the currency market, USD/TWD fell 0.12% to 31.60, while the US Dollar Index futures was marginally lower at 99.11.

Why the TDCC upgrade matters

The latest TDCC system enhancement is more than a technology upgrade. It reflects the changing scale of Taiwan’s capital market.

When trading volumes rise rapidly, the pressure is not limited to stock exchanges. Clearing, settlement, custody, reconciliation and investor account systems must all be capable of processing the resulting increase in data.

TDCC’s latest changes therefore focus on creating additional capacity before it is urgently needed. A more than 30% increase in trade-processing capacity, a fivefold improvement in securities lending data exchange efficiency and a rise to more than 20 million daily fixed-amount investment transactions provide additional headroom for future growth.

The reduction in overnight processing time is equally important. As investor participation and transaction volumes continue to increase, faster and more scalable backend systems will be essential to maintaining the stability and efficiency of Taiwan’s financial markets.

Bottom line

Taiwan’s record trading activity is putting the country’s market infrastructure under greater pressure, but TDCC’s latest system optimization is designed to provide additional capacity.

With single-day transactions already exceeding 11.52 million, the ability to process trades, securities lending data, investment-plan transactions and investor account balances efficiently will become increasingly important.

The upgrades suggest that Taiwan’s capital-market infrastructure is being strengthened proactively as trading activity expands, helping ensure that higher volumes can be handled without compromising settlement accuracy or market stability.

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