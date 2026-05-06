US, UK, and German Stock Market on May 6th, 2026

Index Snapshot

Nasdaq (US) — 25,838.94 | +2.02%



S&P 500 (US) — 7,365.12 | +1.46%



Dow Jones (US) — 49,910.59 | +1.24%



FTSE 100 (UK) — 10,438.66 | +2.15%



DAX (Germany) — 24,918.69 | +2.12%

Market Briefs

United States — Nasdaq | 25,838.94 | +2.02% | S&P 500 | 7,365.12 | +1.46% | Dow Jones | 49,910.59 | +1.24%

All three major indices surged to fresh all-time highs, driven by reports that the US and Iran were approaching a framework agreement to end the war, with the proposed terms including a halt to nuclear enrichment activities. Gains were broad-based, with AMD jumping over 20%, Disney up 8%, Super Micro Computer adding 15%, and Uber rising 7% on a strong bookings outlook.

ADP jobs data showed 109,000 private sector additions in April — below forecasts but nearly double the prior month’s figure.

United Kingdom — FTSE 100 | 10,438.66 | +2.15%

The index rebounded strongly, adding 219 points, led by mining stocks including Fresnillo, Anglo American, and Antofagasta, each rising 6–11%. IAG, Diageo, Barclays, and NatWest were also among the session’s top performers.

Germany — DAX | 24,918.69 | +2.12%

The DAX climbed to its highest level since February, with BMW surging 6% after first-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations despite a 25% drop in pre-tax profit. Continental rose over 5% on stronger-than-expected quarterly operating profit.

Crude Oil

Brent Crude — ~$94.00 | -7.1% WTI Crude — ~$87.50 | -7.3%

Crude oil posted its sharpest single-day decline since the conflict began, with Brent pulling back toward $94 per barrel as peace deal momentum between the US and Iran gathered pace through the session.

Key News & Impact on India

US and Iran Near Peace Deal — Strait of Hormuz Resolution in Sight

Reports emerged during the session that the US and Iran were close to finalising a memorandum to end the conflict, with the proposed terms including a suspension of Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme. An Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed Tehran was actively reviewing the US proposal, though President Trump later cautioned that Iranian agreement should not be taken for granted.

A confirmed deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz — directly cutting India’s crude import costs, easing Rupee depreciation pressure, and improving the broader macroeconomic outlook significantly.

Oil Falls 7% — Brent Near $94, RBI Rate Cut Window Opens

Crude oil posted its sharpest single-day drop since the conflict began as peace optimism built through the session. Airline and travel stocks surged in response, with United Airlines and Delta each gaining over 7%.

A sustained Brent decline toward $90–$95 would meaningfully reduce India’s import bill, ease fiscal pressure, and create room for the RBI to cut rates more aggressively in the second half of 2026.

AMD Surges 20% — Agentic AI Confirmed as Next Big Spending Cycle

AMD’s first-quarter revenue rose 38% year-on-year, with the data centre segment identified as the primary growth engine. CEO Lisa Su attributed the strong revised guidance to a sharp rise in CPU demand driven by the rapid adoption of agentic AI systems, adding that demand visibility had improved considerably over the prior quarter.

Indian IT firms with AI inference, data centre management, and cloud migration practices stand to benefit as global hyperscaler spending continues to accelerate through 2026.

Disney Posts Strong Quarter — US Consumer Holding Up

Disney reaffirmed 12% adjusted earnings-per-share growth for fiscal 2026 and double-digit growth for 2027, with streaming and theme park expansions across Orlando, Shanghai, and Anaheim cited as key medium-term drivers. The company’s cruise fleet is also set to expand from 8 to 13 ships by 2031, reflecting confidence in long-term consumer spending.

A resilient US consumer reduces the risk of a global demand slowdown that could otherwise pressure Indian IT service revenues and export-facing sectors.

Arm Holdings Posts Record Quarter — AI Chip Demand Broadening

Arm reported record fourth-quarter results with revenue climbing 20%, significantly outperforming the broader technology sector. AI-related licensing demand was the primary driver, with Arm’s architecture increasingly powering data centre and cloud processors beyond its traditional mobile device base.

A healthy Arm ecosystem signals that the AI compute buildout is deepening across mobile, cloud, and edge infrastructure — a medium-term positive for Indian technology firms and AI-native startups building on these platforms.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.