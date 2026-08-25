Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP Today: ₹325; Subscription Reaches 23.18x

The Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP stood at ₹325 as of August 25, 2026, according to the latest grey market data. With the IPO issue price band ranging from at ₹750 to ₹788 per share, the current GMP indicates an estimated listing price of ₹1,113.
The GMP price thus represents an estimated 41.24% premium over the issue price. This translates to an estimated profit of around ₹6,175, based on one lot, as per the available GMP calculation.
The GMP has remained strong but volatile. It topped to ₹395 on August 22 from ₹190 on August 18 to. As of today, the GMP for Augmont Enterprises trades at ₹325.
Aug 18: ₹190 GMP — estimated listing ₹978
Aug 19: ₹280 GMP — estimated listing ₹1,068
Aug 20: ₹300 GMP — estimated listing ₹1,088
Aug 21: ₹310 GMP — estimated listing ₹1,098
Aug 22: ₹395 GMP — estimated listing ₹1,183
Aug 23: ₹380 GMP — estimated listing ₹1,168
Aug 24: ₹325 GMP — estimated listing ₹1,113
Aug 25: ₹325 GMP — estimated listing ₹1,113
The recent decline from ₹395 to ₹325 indicates some cooling in grey market expectations, although the grey-market premium remains highly positive.
The IPO has received a strong response across investor categories, with the overall subscription reaching 23.18 times.
The NII segment has been the strongest contributor, with subscription reaching nearly 60 times the shares reserved for the category.
At a GMP of ₹325, the estimated listing price of ₹1,113 implies a potential gain of ₹325 per share, or 41.24%, over the ₹788 IPO price.
However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price. Market conditions, investor sentiment and demand on listing day can cause the final price to differ significantly from grey market estimates.
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