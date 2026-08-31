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Augmount Enterprises Lists at 21% Premium. Should you hold or sell?

31 Aug 2026 , 11:28 AM

Augmont Enterprises Ltd listed on the NSE at ₹961, compared with the IPO issue price of ₹788, delivering a listing gain of 21.95%. As of 11:15 AM on August 31, 2026, the stock was trading at ₹939.20, down ₹21.80 or 2.27% from its opening price.

Despite the decline from the opening level, Augmont Enterprises remained ₹151.20 or 19.19% above its IPO issue price. During the trading session, the stock touched a high of ₹1,019.80 and a low of ₹927.

The strong listing followed exceptional investor demand for the IPO, which was subscribed 111.18 times overall. The QIB portion was subscribed 238.46 times, while the NII category saw 127.63x subscription. The retail portion was subscribed 32.64 times.

Augmont Enterprises IPO & Listing Highlights

  • IPO Issue Price: ₹788
  • NSE Listing/Open Price: ₹961
  • Current Price (11:15 AM): ₹939.20
  • Day High: ₹1,019.80
  • Day Low: ₹927
  • Gain vs Issue Price: ₹151.20 (19.19%)
  • Change vs Open: -₹21.80 (-2.27%)
  • Overall Subscription: 111.18x
  • QIB Subscription: 238.46x
  • NII Subscription: 127.63x
  • RII Subscription: 32.64x
  • Employee Subscription: 22.22x

The exceptionally high subscription levels, particularly among QIBs and NIIs, highlight strong investor demand for the Augmont Enterprises IPO. However, post-listing price movements can remain volatile, and investors should consider company fundamentals and market conditions rather than listing gains alone.

Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Augmont Enterprises Shares?

Following its listing, investors may be questioning whether to buy more, sell or hold shares of Augmont Enterprises. The stock is currently trading above its IPO issue price, although it has eased from its opening level after touching an intraday high of ₹1,019.80. With the IPO receiving exceptionally strong subscription across QIB, NII and retail categories, investor interest has been high. However, a strong listing and high subscription do not by themselves indicate future share-price performance. Investors should assess the company’s financial performance, valuation, business outlook, risk factors and their own investment objectives before making any decision.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

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  • #AugmontEnterprisesIPO
  • #AugmontEnterprisesListing
  • #AugmontListingPrice
  • #AugmontSharePrice
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAnalysis
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Augmount Enterprises Lists at 21% Premium. Should you hold or sell?

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