Augmount Enterprises Lists at 21% Premium. Should you hold or sell?

Augmont Enterprises Ltd listed on the NSE at ₹961, compared with the IPO issue price of ₹788, delivering a listing gain of 21.95%. As of 11:15 AM on August 31, 2026, the stock was trading at ₹939.20, down ₹21.80 or 2.27% from its opening price.

Despite the decline from the opening level, Augmont Enterprises remained ₹151.20 or 19.19% above its IPO issue price. During the trading session, the stock touched a high of ₹1,019.80 and a low of ₹927.

The strong listing followed exceptional investor demand for the IPO, which was subscribed 111.18 times overall. The QIB portion was subscribed 238.46 times, while the NII category saw 127.63x subscription. The retail portion was subscribed 32.64 times.

Augmont Enterprises IPO & Listing Highlights

IPO Issue Price: ₹788

₹788 NSE Listing/Open Price: ₹961

₹961 Current Price (11:15 AM): ₹939.20

₹939.20 Day High: ₹1,019.80

₹1,019.80 Day Low: ₹927

₹927 Gain vs Issue Price: ₹151.20 ( 19.19% )

₹151.20 ( ) Change vs Open: -₹21.80 ( -2.27% )

-₹21.80 ( ) Overall Subscription: 111.18x

111.18x QIB Subscription: 238.46x

238.46x NII Subscription: 127.63x

127.63x RII Subscription: 32.64x

32.64x Employee Subscription: 22.22x

The exceptionally high subscription levels, particularly among QIBs and NIIs, highlight strong investor demand for the Augmont Enterprises IPO. However, post-listing price movements can remain volatile, and investors should consider company fundamentals and market conditions rather than listing gains alone.

Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Augmont Enterprises Shares?

Following its listing, investors may be questioning whether to buy more, sell or hold shares of Augmont Enterprises. The stock is currently trading above its IPO issue price, although it has eased from its opening level after touching an intraday high of ₹1,019.80. With the IPO receiving exceptionally strong subscription across QIB, NII and retail categories, investor interest has been high. However, a strong listing and high subscription do not by themselves indicate future share-price performance. Investors should assess the company’s financial performance, valuation, business outlook, risk factors and their own investment objectives before making any decision.

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