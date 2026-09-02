Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Today: Latest GMP hints at 13% premium listing

Deepa Jewellers IPO which opened for subscription yesterday 01st September is now witnessing slow investor interest, with the issue recording 2.09 times subscription as of September 2, 2026, at 12:41 PM. The current Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the IPO stands at ₹24 per share, representing an estimated listing price of ₹201, a potential premium of 13.56% over the IPO price of ₹177.

The GMP, however, has declined significantly from the ₹55 level recorded on August 31, signalling some cooling in unofficial market sentiment ahead of the IPO’s listing.

Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Today

The GMP for Deepa Jewellers IPO is currently trading at ₹24, compared with ₹44 on September 1 and ₹55 on August 31.

At the current GMP of ₹24, the estimated listing price can be calculated as:

(IPO Price) ₹177 + (GMP) ₹24 = ₹201 (Estimated Listing Price)

According to the current trading GMP, the estimated listing gain comes to approximately 13.56% over the IPO issue price. So, on one lot of shares applied the estimated profit stands at around ₹2,016.

Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Trend

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Gain 02 Sep 2026 ₹177 ₹24 ▼ ₹201 13.56% 01 Sep 2026 ₹177 ₹44 ▼ ₹221 24.86% 31 Aug 2026 ₹177 ₹55 ▲ ₹232 31.07% 30 Aug 2026 ₹177 ₹45 ▼ ₹222 25.42% 29 Aug 2026 ₹177 ₹53 ▲ ₹230 29.94% 28 Aug 2026 ₹177 ₹47 ─ ₹224 26.55% 27 Aug 2026 ₹177 ₹47 ▲ ₹224 26.55%

The GMP trend depicts that Deepa Jewellers IPO initially commanded a premium of ₹47-₹55 but has since declined to ₹24. This suggests that while the IPO continues to trade at a premium in the grey market, the premium has declined considerably.

Deepa Jewellers IPO Subscription Status

According to the latest subscription data, the Deepa Jewellers IPO was subscribed 2.09 times overall as of 12:41 PM on September 2, 2026.

The retail investor category has recorded particularly strong demand, while QIB participation remains relatively subdued.

Investor Category Subscription Shares Bid QIB 0.12x 51,94,528 NII 2.29x 38,95,895 S-NII 3.52x 12,98,632 B-NII 1.67x 25,97,263 RII 3.14x 90,90,422 Overall 2.09x 1,81,80,845

Retail Investors Lead Subscription

The Retail Individual Investors (RII) category has been subscribed 3.14 times, with bids for 90,90,422 shares. Retail investors account for approximately 50% of the total shares bid.

The non-institutional investor segment, Small NII (S-NII) has seen particularly strong demand, with the category subscribed 3.52 times.

The Big NII (B-NII) category has been subscribed 1.67 times, while the overall NII segment stands at 2.29 times.

What Does Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Indicate?

The Grey Market Premium or GMP is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment toward an IPO before its stock market listing. A positive GMP generally indicates that investors expect the shares to list above the issue price.

For Deepa Jewellers:

IPO issue price: ₹177

₹177 Latest GMP: ₹24

₹24 Estimated listing price: ₹201

₹201 Estimated listing premium: 13.56%

13.56% Overall subscription: 2.09x

2.09x Retail subscription: 3.14x

3.14x NII subscription: 2.29x

2.29x QIB subscription: 0.12x

While the current GMP points towards a potential premium listing gains, it is to be noted that GMP is not an official or guaranteed indicator of the actual listing price. The final listing price can differ depending on demand, market conditions and investor sentiment on the listing day.

Deepa Jewellers IPO: Key Takeaways

The Deepa Jewellers IPO has attracted 2.09 times overall subscription as of September 2 afternoon, with retail investors showing strong participation at 3.14 times.

The grey market premium remains positive at ₹24, suggesting an estimated listing price of ₹201 against the issue price of ₹177. However, the GMP has fallen sharply from ₹55 just two days earlier.

The combination of strong retail demand, more than 2x overall subscription and a positive GMP indicates continued investor interest. At the same time, the sharp decline in GMP and low QIB subscription are factors investors may want to watch closely.

Investors should not make an IPO investment decision solely based on GMP or subscription figures. The company’s financial performance, valuation, business prospects, risks and broader market conditions should also be considered.