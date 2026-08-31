ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹323, Estimated Listing Premium 75.29%

31 Aug 2026 , 11:49 AM
The much anticipated IPO after Tempsens Instruments performed exceptionally well at the listing is the ESDS Software Solution IPO. As of August 31st, the GMP for the IPO is trading at ₹323 per share, against the IPO price of ₹429. Based on the latest grey market premium, the listing price is estimated to be at ₹752, indicating a premium of 75.29% over the issue price.
The GMP has remained strong throughout the IPO period. The GMP touched the highest of around ₹372 on August 29th indicating a 87% listing premium, although it declined to ₹335 on August 30 and further to ₹323 on August 31. The indicative GMP suggests that grey-market sentiment remains positive, but the trend also indicates some moderation in the premium ahead of listing.
|GMP Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Premium
|31 Aug 2026
|₹429
|₹323
|₹752
|75.29%
|30 Aug 2026
|₹429
|₹335
|₹764
|78.09%
|29 Aug 2026
|₹429
|₹372
|₹801
|86.71%
|28 Aug 2026
|₹429
|₹360
|₹789
|83.92%
|27 Aug 2026
|₹429
|₹325
|₹754
|75.76%
|26 Aug 2026
|₹429
|₹365
|₹794
|85.08%
|25 Aug 2026
|₹429
|₹275
|₹704
|64.10%
The ESDS Software Solution IPO was subscribed 10.44 times overall. The strongest demand came from the NII category, which was subscribed 27.82 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 8.91 times.
The QIB portion, however, stood at just 0.07 times based on the latest subscription figures.
QIB: 0.07x
NII: 27.82x
S-NII: 30.53x
B-NII: 26.47x
RII: 8.91x
Overall: 10.44x
ESDS Software Solution IPO: Key Highlights
However, Grey Market Premium (GMP) is unofficial and can change before listing. The actual listing price may differ significantly from the GMP-based estimate depending on market conditions, demand and other factors.
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