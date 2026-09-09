Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP Today: Premium Rises to ₹58, Issue Subscribed 4.57x

The Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP moved higher on September 9, with the grey market premium reaching ₹58 per share.

The IPO is priced at ₹182 per share. At the latest GMP, the estimated listing price works out to ₹240, which points to a potential listing premium of 31.87% over the issue price.

The bigger story, however, is the response from investors. The Glass Wall Systems IPO has already been subscribed 4.57 times, based on the latest figures available at 11:30 AM on September 9.

That is a noticeable jump from the 2.56 times subscription recorded on September 8.

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium currently stands at ₹58, up from ₹56 a day earlier.

The GMP has moved around quite a bit over the past week. It was only ₹20 on September 3 before jumping to ₹65 on September 4. The premium then slipped to ₹50 and ₹35 over the next two sessions.

Since September 7, though, the trend has turned upward again.

The GMP moved from ₹51 on September 7 to ₹56 on September 8 and now ₹58 on September 9.

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Indicative Gain September 9 ₹182 ₹58 ▲ ₹240 31.87% September 8 ₹182 ₹56 ▲ ₹238 30.77% September 7 ₹182 ₹51 ▲ ₹233 28.02% September 6 ₹182 ₹35 ▼ ₹217 19.23% September 5 ₹182 ₹50 ▼ ₹232 27.47% September 4 ₹182 ₹65 ▲ ₹247 35.71% September 3 ₹182 ₹20 ₹202 10.99%

At ₹58, the current GMP implies a listing price of ₹240 if the premium remains unchanged.

The estimated gain works out to ₹58 per share, or around 31.87% over the IPO price.

It is worth keeping expectations in check, though. GMP is based on unofficial grey-market activity and can change before the shares make their market debut.

Glass Wall Systems IPO Subscription Jumps to 4.57x

Investor interest has picked up sharply.

The IPO was subscribed 2.56 times on September 8. By the latest update on September 9, subscription had climbed to 4.57 times.

That means bids received so far are more than four times the number of shares offered.

The combination of rising subscription and a GMP of ₹58 makes the issue one to watch in the current IPO market.

Still, subscription numbers can change significantly before the issue closes. The final figure will provide a clearer picture of demand.

GMP Has Recovered After a Sharp Dip

The recent GMP movement has not been a straight climb.

The premium started at ₹20 on September 3. It then shot up to ₹65 on September 4, its highest level in the data provided.

The following two sessions saw a correction. GMP fell to ₹50 on September 5 and then ₹35 on September 6.

That decline didn’t last long.

The premium recovered to ₹51 on September 7, followed by ₹56 on September 8. It is now at ₹58.

So, compared with the ₹35 GMP seen on September 6, the latest premium is up by ₹23.

However, the current GMP of ₹58 is still below the ₹65 recorded on September 4.

Glass Wall Systems IPO Estimated Listing Price

At the upper IPO price of ₹182, adding the current GMP of ₹58 gives an estimated listing price of ₹240.

That translates into an indicative premium of 31.87%.

For comparison, the estimated listing price based on the GMP was:

₹202 on September 3

₹247 on September 4

₹232 on September 5

₹217 on September 6

₹233 on September 7

₹238 on September 8

₹240 on September 9

The numbers show how quickly grey-market expectations can change.

Investors should therefore avoid treating the ₹240 figure as a fixed target for the listing.

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP and Subscription: What the Numbers Suggest

The latest figures are broadly positive.

GMP is at ₹58 and has been rising for three consecutive sessions. At the same time, the subscription figure has moved from 2.56x to 4.57x.

That combination indicates strong interest around the issue at the current stage.

The key thing to watch now is whether the GMP continues to hold above ₹50 and whether subscription rises further as bidding progresses.

A strong grey-market premium can be encouraging, but it isn’t enough on its own to judge an IPO. Valuation, financial performance, business prospects and the broader market environment also matter.

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP Trend

The week’s GMP data shows a volatile but largely positive trend.

From ₹20 on September 3, the premium surged to ₹65 the next day. It then dropped sharply before recovering.

The latest ₹58 figure puts the GMP close to its recent high.

Date GMP Change from Previous Update Sep 3 ₹20 — Sep 4 ₹65 ▲ ₹45 Sep 5 ₹50 ▼ ₹15 Sep 6 ₹35 ▼ ₹15 Sep 7 ₹51 ▲ ₹16 Sep 8 ₹56 ▲ ₹5 Sep 9 ₹58 ▲ ₹2

This recovery is important because the GMP has bounced back from its September 6 low of ₹35.

Glass Wall Systems IPO: Key Numbers

IPO price: ₹182 per share

₹182 per share Latest GMP: ₹58

₹58 Estimated listing price: ₹240

₹240 Indicative listing premium: 31.87%

31.87% Subscription: 4.57x

4.57x Previous day’s subscription: 2.56x

2.56x Highest GMP in the period: ₹65 on September 4

₹65 on September 4 Lowest GMP in the period: ₹20 on September 3

₹20 on September 3 Latest GMP update: September 9, 2026, 11:30 AM

Bottom Line

The Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP today stands at ₹58, while the issue has attracted subscription of 4.57 times.

The grey market has been volatile, but the latest three sessions have been encouraging. GMP has moved from ₹51 to ₹56 and then ₹58.

The subscription number has also picked up considerably.

For investors tracking the issue, the next updates on GMP and subscription will be important. A sustained GMP above the ₹50 mark would keep the current listing expectations positive, although the actual listing price could be very different.

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