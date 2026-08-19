Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP Today: Check Latest GMP, Subscription Status and Estimated Listing Price

The Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP stood at ₹1 per share on August 19, 2026, according to the latest grey market data. The grey market premium has declined sharply from ₹4.50 on August 13 to ₹1 currently, indicating that the premium expected over the IPO price has weakened ahead of the issue closing.

The Horizon Industrial Parks IPO opened for subscription on August 17, 2026, and closes today, August 19, 2026. The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹57 to ₹60 per share.

At the latest GMP of ₹1 and the upper price band of ₹60, the estimated listing price of Horizon Industrial Parks shares is around ₹61 per share, indicating a potential listing premium of approximately 1.67%.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP Today

As of August 19, 2026, the latest Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP is ₹1 per share.

Based on the upper IPO price band of ₹60, the estimated listing price works out to approximately ₹61 per share.

Particulars Details IPO Price Band ₹57–₹60 Latest GMP ₹1 Estimated Listing Price ₹61 Estimated Premium 1.67% IPO Opens August 17, 2026 IPO Closes August 19, 2026 Lot Size 250 shares Minimum Investment ₹15,000

GMP is an unofficial indicator and should not be considered a guaranteed listing price.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP Trend

The grey market premium for the Horizon Industrial Parks IPO has witnessed a consistent decline over the past week.

The GMP stood at ₹4.50 on August 13, before declining to ₹4 on August 14 and August 15. It then fell sharply to ₹3.50 on August 16, ₹1.70 on August 17 and ₹1 on August 18 and August 19.

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium August 19, 2026 ₹60 ₹1 ₹61 1.67% August 18, 2026 ₹60 ₹1 ₹61 1.67% August 17, 2026 ₹60 ₹1.70 ₹61.70 2.83% August 16, 2026 ₹60 ₹3.50 ₹63.50 5.83% August 15, 2026 ₹60 ₹4 ₹64 6.67% August 14, 2026 ₹60 ₹4 ₹64 6.67% August 13, 2026 ₹60 ₹4.50 ₹64.50 7.50%

The decline in GMP indicates that the grey market’s expectations for the IPO listing have moderated considerably.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Subscription Status

The Horizon Industrial Parks IPO was subscribed 0.31 times overall as of August 19, indicating that the issue had not yet received full subscription.

The retail individual investor (RII) category recorded subscription of 0.61 times, making it the strongest among the major investor categories.

The QIB portion was subscribed 0.24 times, while the NII category was subscribed 0.23 times.

Within the NII category, the S-NII portion was subscribed 0.19 times and the B-NII portion was subscribed 0.25 times.

The employee quota was the only category to cross full subscription, with 1.09 times subscription.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Subscription

Investor Category Subscription QIB 0.24x NII 0.23x S-NII 0.19x B-NII 0.25x RII 0.61x Employee 1.09x Overall 0.31x

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Details

The IPO opened on August 17, 2026, and will close on August 19, 2026. The company has set the price band at ₹57 to ₹60 per share.

The minimum bid lot is 250 shares. At the upper price band of ₹60, investors need a minimum investment of ₹15,000 for one lot.

IPO Particulars Details IPO Name Horizon Industrial Parks IPO IPO Dates August 17–19, 2026 Price Band ₹57–₹60 per share Lot Size 250 shares Minimum Retail Investment ₹15,000 Latest GMP ₹1 Estimated Listing Price ₹61 Estimated Listing Premium 1.67%

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: What Does the GMP Indicate?

The latest GMP of ₹1 suggests that the grey market currently expects limited listing gains for Horizon Industrial Parks shares.

If the IPO is allotted at the upper price band of ₹60 and the GMP remains at ₹1 until listing, the implied listing price would be around ₹61. This represents a potential premium of 1.67% over the issue price.

However, GMP should be viewed only as an informal market indicator. It is not regulated, does not guarantee the actual listing price and can change rapidly depending on demand, market conditions and investor sentiment.

Should Investors Track Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP?

Investors tracking the Horizon Industrial Parks IPO should consider GMP alongside the subscription figures, valuation, company fundamentals and broader market conditions.

The fall in GMP from ₹4.50 to ₹1 over the past week, combined with an overall subscription level of 0.31x as of August 19, suggests that investor enthusiasm has remained relatively subdued.

The final subscription numbers and the GMP trend closer to listing will therefore be important indicators to monitor.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP: Key Takeaways

Latest GMP: ₹1 per share.

₹1 per share. IPO upper price band: ₹60 per share.

₹60 per share. Estimated listing price: ₹61 per share.

₹61 per share. Estimated listing premium: 1.67%.

1.67%. Overall subscription: 0.31x.

0.31x. Retail subscription: 0.61x.

0.61x. QIB subscription: 0.24x.

0.24x. NII subscription: 0.23x.

0.23x. Employee subscription: 1.09x.

1.09x. IPO closes: August 19, 2026.

August 19, 2026. Lot size: 250 shares.

250 shares. Minimum investment: ₹15,000.

₹15,000. GMP trend: Declined from ₹4.50 on August 13 to ₹1 on August 19.

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