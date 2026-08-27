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Hytech Engineers IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹44, Subscription 125.42x, Listing Price Expected at ₹97

27 Aug 2026 , 02:31 PM

As of August 27, 2026, Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Hytech Engineers IPO stood at ₹44 over the issue price of ₹53 per share, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹97 and a potential listing gain of 83.02%. Based on the latest GMP, the estimated profit for one lot works out to around ₹12,452.

Hytech Engineers IPO GMP Today

The GMP moved up sharply during the subscription window, rising from ₹5 on August 19 to ₹22 on August 20 and 21, then strengthening further to ₹30 on August 24 and 25 before reaching ₹44 on August 26 and August 27

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Gain
08/27/26 ₹53 ₹44 ₹97 83.02%
08/26/26 ₹53 ₹44 ₹97 83.02%
08/25/26 ₹53 ₹30 ₹83 56.60%
08/24/26 ₹53 ₹30 ₹83 56.60%
08/23/26 ₹53 ₹25 ₹78 47.17%
08/22/26 ₹53 ₹27 ₹80 50.94%
08/21/26 ₹53 ₹22 ₹75 41.51%
08/20/26 ₹53 ₹22 ₹75 41.51%
08/19/26 ₹53 ₹5 ₹58 9.43%

The latest GMP points to strong unofficial market sentiment toward the issue. However, GMP remains an unofficial indicator, can change rapidly, and should not be treated as a guarantee of the actual listing price or listing gains.

Hytech Engineers IPO Subscription Status

The issue saw exceptionally strong demand across investor categories. Overall, the IPO was subscribed 125.42 times, with 1,79,27,144 shares bid for against the shares available (reported subscription data). The NII segment recorded the highest demand at 264.24 times, while the retail individual investor category was subscribed 125.36 times (reported subscription data).

Category Subscription
QIB 21.40x
NII 264.24x
S-NII 372.73x
B-NII 209.99x
RII 125.36x
Overall 125.42x

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

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  • #HyTechEngineersIPO
  • #HytechEngineersIPO2026
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  • #HyTechEngineersIPOGMP
  • #HytechEngineersIPOGMPToday
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