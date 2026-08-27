Hytech Engineers IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹44, Subscription 125.42x, Listing Price Expected at ₹97

27 Aug 2026 , 02:31 PM
As of August 27, 2026, Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Hytech Engineers IPO stood at ₹44 over the issue price of ₹53 per share, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹97 and a potential listing gain of 83.02%. Based on the latest GMP, the estimated profit for one lot works out to around ₹12,452.
The GMP moved up sharply during the subscription window, rising from ₹5 on August 19 to ₹22 on August 20 and 21, then strengthening further to ₹30 on August 24 and 25 before reaching ₹44 on August 26 and August 27
|GMP Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Gain
|08/27/26
|₹53
|₹44
|₹97
|83.02%
|08/26/26
|₹53
|₹44
|₹97
|83.02%
|08/25/26
|₹53
|₹30
|₹83
|56.60%
|08/24/26
|₹53
|₹30
|₹83
|56.60%
|08/23/26
|₹53
|₹25
|₹78
|47.17%
|08/22/26
|₹53
|₹27
|₹80
|50.94%
|08/21/26
|₹53
|₹22
|₹75
|41.51%
|08/20/26
|₹53
|₹22
|₹75
|41.51%
|08/19/26
|₹53
|₹5
|₹58
|9.43%
The latest GMP points to strong unofficial market sentiment toward the issue. However, GMP remains an unofficial indicator, can change rapidly, and should not be treated as a guarantee of the actual listing price or listing gains.
The issue saw exceptionally strong demand across investor categories. Overall, the IPO was subscribed 125.42 times, with 1,79,27,144 shares bid for against the shares available (reported subscription data). The NII segment recorded the highest demand at 264.24 times, while the retail individual investor category was subscribed 125.36 times (reported subscription data).
|Category
|Subscription
|QIB
|21.40x
|NII
|264.24x
|S-NII
|372.73x
|B-NII
|209.99x
|RII
|125.36x
|Overall
|125.42x
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