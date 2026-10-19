JIO IPO makes history as Anchor Book Draws Over ₹2.5 Lakh Crore in Bids; Demand Exceeds 30 Times

The Jio Platforms IPO reportedly has attracted anchor bids worth over ₹2.5 lakh crore against ₹8,110 crore anchor allocation with demand over 30 times the amount on offer. The IPO’s public subscription opens on October 21, 2026 for the proposed ₹30,213 crore initial public offering of Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms. The reported demand is a sign of strong institutional interest ahead of the IPO with global investment firms and sovereign wealth funds reportedly participating in the anchor bidding.

BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, Singapore’s GIC, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority were among the firms said to bid for the anchor shares. The anchor-book demand is an indication of bids from institutional investors but it should not be taken as a sign of the IPO subscription or the listing price.

Jio Platforms IPO: Key Details

Particulars Details Company Jio Platforms Ltd IPO Size ₹30,213 crore Anchor Book Allocation ₹8,110 crore Reported Anchor Demand More than ₹2.5 lakh crore Demand Relative to Allocation Over 30 times Price Band ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share Fresh Issue Up to 27 crore equity shares Public Subscription Dates October 21–23, 2026 Proposed Use of Proceeds Repayment or prepayment of borrowings at Reliance Jio Infocomm, among other stated purposes

Source – Reuters

Which Investors Are Participating in the Jio Platforms IPO Anchor Book?

The list of participants in the anchor book includes global asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, Indian mutual funds, insurance companies and pension-related institutions. These firms have been named in media reports covering the anchor bidding process.

Investor Category Reported Participants Global Asset Managers BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, Capital Group, T. Rowe Price, Schroders, JPMorgan Asset Management, Franklin Templeton, Invesco and Janus Henderson Sovereign Wealth and Public Investment Institutions Singapore’s GIC, Norges Bank Investment Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Qatar Investment Authority Indian Mutual Funds SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Insurers and Pension-Related Institutions Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HDFC Life, SBI Life, SBI Pension Funds, HDFC Pension and ICICI Prudential

These institutions have been named in media reports about the bidding process. The list should not be interpreted as confirmation that every institution received an allocation.

Why Is the Jio Platforms IPO Attracting Strong Institutional Interest?

Jio Platforms Ltd owns the telecom and digital services businesses of Reliance Industries. Its businesses comprise mobile network services, fixed broadband, digital content and distribution, enterprise solutions, cloud services and artificial intelligence.

Reliance Jio, the telecom business, shook up India’s telecom sector upon launch in 2016, offering free voice calls and heavily discounted data plans. The company amassed more than 500 million subscribers since its launch, creating a subscriber base for its other digital services.

The IPO provides public market investors with a chance to invest in the company as a separate entity from Reliance Industries. Jio’s telecom business, subscriber base and expansion into cloud services, enterprise solutions and AI are key factors behind the interest in the IPO. The IPO is also seen as a record-breaking deal for India’s primary market as it would beat the ₹27,800 crore IPO of Hyundai Motor India in 2024.

How Will Jio Platforms Use the IPO Proceeds?

Jio Platforms plans to use up to ₹27,500 crore of the net proceeds from the IPO to repay or prepay borrowings of its telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm. The company’s prospectus includes its other proposed uses of proceeds.

The repayment of debts is a key factor for investors to consider while evaluating the IPO. By reducing Reliance Jio’s borrowings, the repayment would improve its balance sheet. Investors should take a closer look at the company’s debt, revenue, expenses and cash generation before taking an investment decision.

The Jio IPO’s investment potential will be based on more than just the number of subscribers it serves. Its valuation will also depend on its revenue, profitability, capital expenditures, competitive landscape and the economics of its newer digital services.

What Does the Jio IPO Anchor Book Demand Mean for Investors?

Anchor subscription demand of over ₹2.5 lakh crore against ₹8,110 crore allocation shows strong institutional interest in the IPO. The reported demand is over 30 times the size of the anchor allocation.

There are three key points to understand about the reported demand:

Bids are not final allocations: The value of bids shows the demand for the IPO but it does not indicate how much each bidder will invest.

Anchor demand is not public subscription: Retail investors and others not classified as institutional investors will invest when the public issue opens.

Demand does not guarantee listing gains: The listing price will depend on the valuation of the IPO, not just the level of demand, and investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals.

In short, the demand reported in the media reflects institutional interest but it is only one factor to consider while evaluating the IPO.

Jio Platforms IPO: What Happens Next?

The public subscription for Jio’s IPO will open on October 21 and close on October 23, 2026. Investors will get a sense of demand from different kinds of investors as the subscription data becomes public.

The next important development to watch for is the finalisation of the anchor allocation. Subscribers’ response during the public subscription period will also be important to evaluating the IPO. Investors should also watch for developments that could affect the valuation of the IPO.

The Jio Platforms IPO anchor book reportedly has over ₹2.5 lakh crore in bids against ₹8,110 crore in anchor allocation with demand over 30 times the amount on offer. The demand shows strong institutional interest in one of India’s biggest IPOs but investors should evaluate the offer price, financial performance, debt profile, revenue growth and risks before investing.