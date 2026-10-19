Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Rises to ₹252

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Jio Platforms IPO rose to ₹252 on October 19, 2026, at 11:37 AM, according to the latest gmp figures. At the upper price of ₹1,119 per share, the premium indicates an estimated listing price of ₹1,371, implying a potential gain of 22.52%. The Jio Platforms IPO GMP has maintained an upward trend over the latest reported sessions, rising from ₹148 on October 4 to ₹252 on October 19. This represents an increase of ₹104 in the grey market premium during the period.

Based on the latest GMP, the estimated profit for a lot of 12 shares stands at ₹3,024. However, grey market premiums are unofficial indicators and do not guarantee the actual listing price or returns.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today: Key Details

Particulars Details Latest GMP ₹252 GMP Date and Time October 19, 2026, 11:37 AM IPO Upper Price ₹1,119 per share Estimated Listing Price ₹1,371 per share Estimated Listing Gain 22.52% Estimated Profit per 12-Share Lot ₹3,024 Recent GMP Trend Upward GMP on October 4 ₹148 Increase in GMP ₹104

Note: Estimated listing price and profit are calculated using the reported GMP. Actual listing performance may differ.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Trend: October 4–19

The grey market premium increased from ₹148 on October 4 to ₹252 on October 19. The latest reading is the highest in the supplied 16-session data, indicating stronger grey market sentiment during this period.

GMP Date Grey Market Premium Estimated Listing Price Estimated Lot Profit October 19, 11:37 AM ₹252 ₹1,371 ₹3,024 October 18 ₹250 ₹1,369 ₹3,000 October 17 ₹235 ₹1,354 ₹2,820 October 16 ₹221 ₹1,340 ₹2,652 October 15 ₹221 ₹1,340 ₹2,652 October 14 ₹206 ₹1,325 ₹2,472 October 13 ₹218 ₹1,337 ₹2,616 October 12 ₹182 ₹1,301 ₹2,184 October 11 ₹172 ₹1,291 ₹2,064 October 10 ₹171 ₹1,290 ₹2,052 October 9 ₹173 ₹1,292 ₹2,076 October 8 ₹167 ₹1,286 ₹2,004 October 7 ₹182 ₹1,301 ₹2,184 October 6 ₹167 ₹1,286 ₹2,004 October 5 ₹156 ₹1,275 ₹1,872 October 4 ₹148 ₹1,267 ₹1,776

How Much Profit Does the Latest Jio Platforms IPO GMP Indicate?

At the latest reported GMP of ₹252, the estimated listing price is estimated to ₹1,371 per share, based on the upper IPO price of ₹1,119. The estimated gain per share is calculated as follows:

IPO upper price: ₹1,119

Latest GMP: ₹252

Estimated listing price: ₹1,119 + ₹252 = ₹1,371

Estimated gain per share: ₹252

Estimated percentage gain: 22.52%

For a lot size of 12 shares, the estimated profit would be ₹3,024 before applicable charges and taxes. This is a calculation based on the reported GMP, not a guaranteed return or an official listing-price forecast.

The recent gains in the grey market premium (GMP) for Jio Platforms’ shares show signs of improving grey market sentiment. The premium climbed by ₹104 or some 70.3% to ₹252 on October 19, compared to ₹148 on October 4. Out of the 16 sessions, 11 reported gain, three recorded loss and two were flat. The premium crossed ₹200 on the way and touched ₹252 in the latest reading. However, investors need to be careful while interpreting the GMP as it is unofficial and the premium can change on a daily basis, depending upon the demand in the market as well as the expectations of the investors. A rising GMP does not always mean that an equal percentage of gains would be seen on the listing. Investors need to lookout for various factors like the company’s financials, valuation, IPO pricing, offer size, and risk involved before investing in the IPO.

Is Jio Platforms IPO GMP a Reliable Indicator of Listing Gains?

While the Jio Platforms IPO GMP can give investors an idea about the informal demand, it cannot be considered a reliable indicator of the listing gains. The GMP is different from the IPO price as well as the exchange-traded price. Therefore, the calculated listing price of ₹1,371, on the basis of the current premium, may not be accurate. It could either be higher or lower than the expected listing price, depending upon the demand and supply witnessed on the day of the listing. Investors should utilise GMP as one of the deciding factors while making the application decision for the IPO.

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