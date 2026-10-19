Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Rises to ₹252

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Jio Platforms IPO rose to ₹252 on October 19, 2026, at 11:37 AM, according to the latest gmp figures. At the upper price of ₹1,119 per share, the premium indicates an estimated listing price of ₹1,371, implying a potential gain of 22.52%. The Jio Platforms IPO GMP has maintained an upward trend over the latest reported sessions, rising from ₹148 on October 4 to ₹252 on October 19. This represents an increase of ₹104 in the grey market premium during the period.
Based on the latest GMP, the estimated profit for a lot of 12 shares stands at ₹3,024. However, grey market premiums are unofficial indicators and do not guarantee the actual listing price or returns.
|Particulars
|Details
|Latest GMP
|₹252
|GMP Date and Time
|October 19, 2026, 11:37 AM
|IPO Upper Price
|₹1,119 per share
|Estimated Listing Price
|₹1,371 per share
|Estimated Listing Gain
|22.52%
|Estimated Profit per 12-Share Lot
|₹3,024
|Recent GMP Trend
|Upward
|GMP on October 4
|₹148
|Increase in GMP
|₹104
Note: Estimated listing price and profit are calculated using the reported GMP. Actual listing performance may differ.
The grey market premium increased from ₹148 on October 4 to ₹252 on October 19. The latest reading is the highest in the supplied 16-session data, indicating stronger grey market sentiment during this period.
|GMP Date
|Grey Market Premium
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Lot Profit
|October 19, 11:37 AM
|₹252
|₹1,371
|₹3,024
|October 18
|₹250
|₹1,369
|₹3,000
|October 17
|₹235
|₹1,354
|₹2,820
|October 16
|₹221
|₹1,340
|₹2,652
|October 15
|₹221
|₹1,340
|₹2,652
|October 14
|₹206
|₹1,325
|₹2,472
|October 13
|₹218
|₹1,337
|₹2,616
|October 12
|₹182
|₹1,301
|₹2,184
|October 11
|₹172
|₹1,291
|₹2,064
|October 10
|₹171
|₹1,290
|₹2,052
|October 9
|₹173
|₹1,292
|₹2,076
|October 8
|₹167
|₹1,286
|₹2,004
|October 7
|₹182
|₹1,301
|₹2,184
|October 6
|₹167
|₹1,286
|₹2,004
|October 5
|₹156
|₹1,275
|₹1,872
|October 4
|₹148
|₹1,267
|₹1,776
At the latest reported GMP of ₹252, the estimated listing price is estimated to ₹1,371 per share, based on the upper IPO price of ₹1,119. The estimated gain per share is calculated as follows:
IPO upper price: ₹1,119
Latest GMP: ₹252
Estimated listing price: ₹1,119 + ₹252 = ₹1,371
Estimated gain per share: ₹252
Estimated percentage gain: 22.52%
For a lot size of 12 shares, the estimated profit would be ₹3,024 before applicable charges and taxes. This is a calculation based on the reported GMP, not a guaranteed return or an official listing-price forecast.
The recent gains in the grey market premium (GMP) for Jio Platforms’ shares show signs of improving grey market sentiment. The premium climbed by ₹104 or some 70.3% to ₹252 on October 19, compared to ₹148 on October 4. Out of the 16 sessions, 11 reported gain, three recorded loss and two were flat. The premium crossed ₹200 on the way and touched ₹252 in the latest reading. However, investors need to be careful while interpreting the GMP as it is unofficial and the premium can change on a daily basis, depending upon the demand in the market as well as the expectations of the investors. A rising GMP does not always mean that an equal percentage of gains would be seen on the listing. Investors need to lookout for various factors like the company’s financials, valuation, IPO pricing, offer size, and risk involved before investing in the IPO.
While the Jio Platforms IPO GMP can give investors an idea about the informal demand, it cannot be considered a reliable indicator of the listing gains. The GMP is different from the IPO price as well as the exchange-traded price. Therefore, the calculated listing price of ₹1,371, on the basis of the current premium, may not be accurate. It could either be higher or lower than the expected listing price, depending upon the demand and supply witnessed on the day of the listing. Investors should utilise GMP as one of the deciding factors while making the application decision for the IPO.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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