Kanohar Electricals IPO: GMP Today, Price Band, IPO Dates, Lot Size, Allotment and Listing Details

8 Sep 2026 , 12:10 PM
Kanohar Electricals IPO opened for subscription today -September 8, 2026, and the ₹1,055.74 crore public issue will remain open for investors until September 10, 2026. The transformer manufacturer is looking to raise capital through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).
The price band for Kanohar Electricals IPO has been fixed at ₹601 to ₹632 per share, for lot size of 23 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors will need to invest a minimum of ₹14,536 for one lot. The shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date scheduled for September 16, 2026.
As of September 8, 2026, the Kanohar Electricals IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) stands at around ₹196 per share, according to the latest market indications provided. At the upper IPO price of ₹632, a GMP of ₹196 implies an estimated listing price of approximately ₹828 per share, giving a potential premium of around 31.01% over the issue price.
However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and can change before listing. It should not be considered a guaranteed listing gain or an official price indication.
|Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Premium
|Sep 8, 2026
|₹632
|₹196
|₹828
|31.01%
|Sep 7, 2026
|₹632
|₹196
|₹828
|31.01%
|Sep 6, 2026
|₹632
|₹205
|₹837
|32.44%
|Sep 5, 2026
|₹632
|₹190
|₹822
|30.06%
|Sep 4, 2026
|₹632
|₹205
|₹837
|32.44%
|Sep 3, 2026
|₹632
|₹200
|₹832
|31.65%
The GMP has remained positive in the days leading up to the IPO opening, although it has moved between ₹190 and ₹205 during the latest available period.
Kanohar Electricals opens for a book-built IPO worth approximately ₹1,055.74 crore. The issue is combined of a fresh issue as well as an offer for sale by existing shareholders.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Open Date
|September 8, 2026
|IPO Close Date
|September 10, 2026
|IPO Size
|₹1,055.74 crore
|Price Band
|₹601–₹632 per share
|Face Value
|₹2 per share
|Lot Size
|23 shares
|Minimum Retail Investment
|₹14,536
|Issue Type
|Bookbuilding
|Fresh Issue
|47,46,835 shares
|Fresh Issue Value
|Up to ₹300 crore
|Offer for Sale
|1,19,57,915 shares
|OFS Value
|Up to ₹755.74 crore
|Total Shares Offered
|1,67,04,750 shares
|Listing
|BSE and NSE
|Lead Manager
|Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.
|Registrar
|MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
|Event
|Date
|IPO Opens
|September 8, 2026
|IPO Closes
|September 10, 2026
|Basis of Allotment
|September 11, 2026
|Refund Initiation
|September 15, 2026
|Credit of Shares
|September 15, 2026
|Listing Date
|September 16, 2026
The Kanohar Electricals IPO lot size is 23 shares. With the upper price band set at ₹632 per share, one lot will cost retail investors:
23 × ₹632 = ₹14,536
Therefore, ₹14,536 is the minimum application amount for a retail investor applying for one lot at the upper end of the price band.
Investors can apply for additional lots, subject to the applicable category-wise investment limits and IPO rules.
The public issue comprises two components.
The company plans to issue 47.47 lakh fresh equity shares, aggregating up to ₹300 crore. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be received by Kanohar Electricals and will be used for the purposes specified in the IPO documents.
The IPO also consists of an offer for sale of approximately 1.20 crore shares, valued at up to ₹755.74 crore at the upper price band. Since OFS shares are sold by existing shareholders, the proceeds from this portion of the issue will go to the selling shareholders and not the company.
Kanohar Electricals plans to use the IPO capital from the fresh issue for multiple corporate purposes. The largest allocation is towards incremental working capital requirements, for which the company proposes to utilise approximately ₹155 crore. Another ₹64.18 crore is marked for funding the company’s capital expenditure requirements.
The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.
|IPO Object
|Estimated Amount
|Capital expenditure
|₹64.18 crore
|Incremental working capital
|₹155 crore
|General corporate purposes
|Balance amount
|Total
|₹219.18 crore
The amount shown above relates to the stated utilisation of the net IPO proceeds.
Established in 1972, Kanohar Electricals Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of transformers and related engineering solutions in India.
The company serves several sectors that rely on electrical transmission and distribution infrastructure, including power transmission, railways, renewable energy and power distribution.
Its operations are divided into two primary business segments:
Kanohar Electricals has two manufacturing facilities located in Rithani and Gangol in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
As of March 31, 2026, the company’s combined transformer manufacturing capacity stood at approximately 19,200 MVA.
The company also has regional offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai and had a workforce of more than 526 employees.
One of the company’s notable credentials is its certification from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the research and development organisation associated with Indian Railways.
Kanohar Electricals is among four manufacturers in India certified by RDSO for manufacturing 100 MVA 132 kV Scott transformers.
This gives the company exposure to the railway segment alongside its broader presence in power transmission, distribution and renewable energy.
Kanohar Electricals reported strong growth in its financial performance between FY2025 and FY2026.
According to the restated financial figures provided, the company’s total income increased from ₹457.30 crore in FY2025 to ₹662.86 crore in FY2026.
Profit after tax nearly doubled during the same period, rising from ₹65.12 crore to ₹129.73 crore.
|Particulars
|FY2026
|FY2025
|FY2024
|Assets
|₹613.93 Cr
|₹432.07 Cr
|₹322.86 Cr
|Total Income
|₹662.86 Cr
|₹457.30 Cr
|₹281.12 Cr
|Profit After Tax
|₹129.73 Cr
|₹65.12 Cr
|₹17.76 Cr
|EBITDA
|₹180.42 Cr
|₹93.39 Cr
|₹31.07 Cr
|Net Worth
|₹372.84 Cr
|₹243.13 Cr
|₹178.12 Cr
|Total Borrowings
|₹39.04 Cr
|₹32.27 Cr
|₹42.08 Cr
The company therefore recorded substantial improvement in both revenue and profitability in FY2026.
At the upper price band of ₹632 per share, the IPO is attracting attention because of the company’s recent financial growth and the positive grey market premium.
Based on the latest GMP of ₹196, the implied estimated listing price is around ₹828 per share.
For one retail lot of 23 shares, this would translate into an indicative value of:
23 × ₹828 = ₹19,044
Against the application amount of ₹14,536, the difference would be approximately ₹4,508 per lot, assuming the GMP remains unchanged and the shares list at the implied price.
However, this is only a mathematical estimate based on the prevailing GMP. Actual listing prices can differ significantly.
Before applying for the IPO, investors may want to consider the following factors:
Strong recent financial growth: Total income rose from ₹457.30 crore in FY2025 to ₹662.86 crore in FY2026, while PAT increased from ₹65.12 crore to ₹129.73 crore.
Exposure to infrastructure sectors: The company operates in transformer manufacturing and EPC, with exposure to power transmission, distribution, railways and renewable energy.
Manufacturing capacity: The company’s combined transformer manufacturing capacity stood at 19,200 MVA as of March 31, 2026.
Working capital requirement: A significant portion of the fresh issue proceeds is proposed to be used for incremental working capital.
Positive GMP: The latest reported GMP of ₹196 indicates an estimated premium of around 31% over the upper IPO price, although GMP is unofficial and subject to change.
Large OFS component: A substantial portion of the overall IPO consists of an offer for sale, meaning proceeds from the OFS will accrue to selling shareholders.
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