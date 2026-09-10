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Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP Today: GMP Holds at ₹75, Issue Subscribed 1.84x

10 Sep 2026 , 11:26 AM

The Karamtara Engineering IPO continues to see steady interest from investors, with the issue subscribed 1.84 times by 11:10 AM on September 10, 2026.

The grey market premium has also remained firm. Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP stood at ₹75 on September 10, unchanged from the previous day. At an IPO price of ₹254 per share, the current GMP points to an estimated listing price of ₹329.

That works out to a potential listing premium of 29.53% over the issue price, assuming the grey market premium remains at the same level.

However, GMP is unofficial and can change before the shares actually list. It should therefore be viewed only as an indication of market sentiment, rather than a guaranteed listing price.

Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP Today

As of 10:53 AM on September 10, the Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP was ₹75.

The GMP has climbed quite sharply over the past week. It was ₹40 on September 4 and moved to ₹55 by September 5. After holding at ₹55 on September 6, the premium rose to ₹58 on September 7 and then ₹68 on September 8.

It reached ₹75 on September 9 and has stayed there on September 10.

Here is the recent GMP movement:

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Gain
10 Sep 2026 ₹254 ₹75 ₹329 29.53%
9 Sep 2026 ₹254 ₹75 ₹329 29.53%
8 Sep 2026 ₹254 ₹68 ₹322 26.77%
7 Sep 2026 ₹254 ₹58 ₹312 22.83%
6 Sep 2026 ₹254 ₹55 ₹309 21.65%
5 Sep 2026 ₹254 ₹55 ₹309 21.65%
4 Sep 2026 ₹254 ₹40 ₹294 15.75%

The move from ₹40 to ₹75 in less than a week is worth noting. The premium has almost doubled during this period, although it has now paused at ₹75 for the second consecutive day.

Karamtara Engineering IPO Subscription Reaches 1.84x

Investor participation has picked up as bidding progresses.

By 11:10 AM on September 10, the issue had received bids for 2.41 crore shares against the shares on offer, taking overall subscription to 1.84 times.

The retail portion was subscribed 1.76 times, while non-institutional investors placed bids for 2.79 times the shares reserved for them.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) had subscribed 1.27 times.

Investor Category Subscription
QIB 1.27x
NII 2.79x
S-NII 2.86x
B-NII 2.76x
Retail 1.76x
Overall 1.84x

The NII category is currently showing the strongest demand among the broad investor groups, with subscription at 2.79 times.

Within this segment, small non-institutional investors have subscribed 2.86 times, while the big NII category is at 2.76 times.

Retail Investors Cross 1.7x Subscription

Retail participation has also moved into oversubscription territory.

The retail portion stood at 1.76 times as of 11:10 AM, with bids received for 1,20,57,086 shares.

That puts retail demand slightly below the pace seen in the NII segment, but still comfortably above the number of shares reserved for the category.

The QIB portion, meanwhile, was subscribed 1.27 times with bids for 68,89,765 shares.

Karamtara Engineering GMP Has Moved Up Sharply

The grey market has been one of the more interesting parts of the Karamtara Engineering IPO story.

On September 4, the GMP was ₹40. At that level, the implied listing price was ₹294, representing a 15.75% premium over the ₹254 issue price.

The premium then moved to ₹55, followed by ₹58 and ₹68 over the next few sessions.

Now at ₹75, the implied listing price has risen to ₹329.

In other words, the estimated listing price has increased by ₹35 in less than a week based on the GMP figures.

Still, investors should be careful about reading too much into this movement. Grey market premiums can change quickly depending on demand and market conditions.

Karamtara Engineering IPO Estimated Listing Price

With the IPO price fixed at ₹254 and the latest GMP at ₹75, the estimated listing price works out to ₹329.

The calculation is straightforward:

IPO price: ₹254
Current GMP: ₹75
Estimated listing price: ₹329

At ₹329, the implied premium is 29.53% over the issue price.

For one lot, the estimated profit shown in the GMP data is ₹4,425, assuming the GMP remains unchanged and the lot size used for the calculation stays the same.

This is only an estimate. Actual listing gains could be higher or lower.

What the Subscription Numbers Indicate

The latest subscription figures show that Karamtara Engineering is attracting bids across all three major investor categories.

QIB participation has crossed the one-time mark at 1.27x. NII demand is stronger at 2.79x, while retail investors have subscribed 1.76x.

The overall figure of 1.84x suggests that the issue has already received bids exceeding the shares available, although the final subscription figure can change significantly before the bidding window closes.

For investors tracking the IPO, the next major numbers to watch will be the final category-wise subscription and any further movement in the GMP.

Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP vs Subscription

There is a clear improvement in both indicators over the past few sessions.

The GMP has risen from ₹40 to ₹75, while subscription has reached 1.84x as of September 10.

The two figures tell slightly different stories. GMP reflects unofficial grey-market sentiment, while subscription data shows actual bids received in the IPO.

Both are useful indicators, but neither should be treated as a standalone measure of whether the IPO is worth investing in.

Karamtara Engineering IPO: Key Numbers on September 10

  • IPO price: ₹254 per share
  • Latest GMP: ₹75
  • Estimated listing price: ₹329
  • Implied listing premium: 29.53%
  • Overall subscription: 1.84x
  • QIB subscription: 1.27x
  • NII subscription: 2.79x
  • Retail subscription: 1.76x
  • GMP data updated: 10 September 2026, 10:53 AM
  • Subscription data: 10 September 2026, 11:10 AM

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAllotment
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOInvesting
  • #IPOListing
  • #KaramtaraEngineeringGMP
  • #KaramtaraEngineeringIPO
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