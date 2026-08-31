iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Lumino Industries IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹57, Estimated Listing Premium 69.51%

31 Aug 2026 , 12:01 PM

If you are tracking Lumino Industries IPO for possible listing gains, the latest grey market trend still points to strong interest. As of August 31, 2026, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at ₹57 per share against the IPO price of ₹82. Based on that premium, the estimated listing price is ₹139, which implies a potential listing premium of 69.51% over the issue price (market report, financial news coverage).

What makes the current trend interesting is that the premium has stayed elevated even after cooling from its recent high. The GMP was ₹63 on August 29, eased to ₹61 on August 30, and slipped further to ₹57 on August 31. Even with that moderation, it remains well above the ₹46 recorded on August 21, which suggests that sentiment is still positive, though a little less aggressive than it was a couple of sessions earlier (market report, market update).

What the latest Lumino Industries IPO GMP means

A GMP of ₹57 means the stock is unofficially commanding a premium of ₹57 over its IPO price in the grey market. If that sentiment carries through to listing, the implied price works out to ₹139. In simple terms, the market is still pricing in a strong debut, even though the premium has come off its recent peak (financial news coverage, market update).

Lumino Industries IPO GMP trend

Here is how the GMP has moved over the latest period:

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium
31 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹57 ₹139 69.51%
30 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹61 ₹143 74.39%
29 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹63 ₹145 76.83%
28 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹61.5 ₹143.5 75.00%
27 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹56 ₹138 68.29%
26 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹50 ₹132 60.98%
25 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹46 ₹128 56.10%
24 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹47 ₹129 57.32%
23 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹49 ₹131 59.76%
22 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹52 ₹134 63.41%
21 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹46 ₹128 56.10%

The pattern is fairly clear. The GMP gained steadily from ₹46 on August 21, climbed to a high of ₹63 on August 29, and then eased by ₹6 to ₹57 by August 31. That kind of move usually points to optimism staying intact, while also showing that expectations are becoming a little more balanced as listing day gets closer.

Subscription status: strong demand led by NII investors

Subscription data also reflects strong investor interest. The IPO was subscribed 24.66 times overall. The NII segment saw the highest demand at 71.24 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 19.37 times. The QIB portion stood at 0.41 times, and the employee category was subscribed 5.04 times (subscription tracker, market report).

A closer look at the category-wise numbers shows the spread of demand:

QIB: 0.41x
NII: 71.24x
S-NII: 65.43x
B-NII: 74.14x
RII: 19.37x
EMP: 5.04x
Overall: 24.66x

This subscription pattern shows that the strongest momentum came from non-institutional investors, with healthy retail participation as well. At the same time, the lower QIB number is worth noting because institutional participation is often watched closely ahead of listing.

Key highlights investors may want to note

At the latest GMP of ₹57, the estimated listing price stands at ₹139 against the issue price of ₹82. Based on the data provided, the estimated profit works out to ₹10,374 per lot if the stock lists at the GMP-implied level (financial news coverage, market update).

That said, investors should keep the bigger picture in mind. GMP is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment, not a guaranteed predictor of listing performance. Actual listing price and gains can change depending on market conditions, demand, and investor sentiment closer to debut. If you want to follow public issue activity more closely, you can also track verified market resources through IIFL Capital, the BSE public issues section, and the NSE IPO verification page.

Final word

For now, Lumino Industries IPO continues to show a strong grey market signal. The latest GMP of ₹57 still implies a sizeable 69.51% premium over the issue price, and the subscription figures point to strong interest from non-institutional and retail investors. Even so, GMP should be read as a sentiment indicator, not a promise. A measured view is always better than relying on unofficial numbers alone.

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAnalysis
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOGMPToday
  • #IPOListing
  • #IPOListingPrice
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

MSCI Rejig 2026: Laurus Labs, Lenskart, Adani Energy Solutions and Groww Set for Inflows; Reliance Weight Cut

MSCI Rejig 2026: Laurus Labs, Lenskart, Adani Energy Solutions and Groww Set for Inflows; Reliance Weight Cut

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2026|12:50 PM
Lumino Industries IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹57, Estimated Listing Premium 69.51%

Lumino Industries IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹57, Estimated Listing Premium 69.51%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2026|12:01 PM
ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹323, Estimated Listing Premium 75.29%

ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹323, Estimated Listing Premium 75.29%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2026|11:49 AM
Purple Style Labs IPO Opens for Subscription: Check GMP, Price Band, Dates, Financials and Key Details

Purple Style Labs IPO Opens for Subscription: Check GMP, Price Band, Dates, Financials and Key Details

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2026|11:40 AM
Augmount Enterprises Lists at 21% Premium. Should you hold or sell?

Augmount Enterprises Lists at 21% Premium. Should you hold or sell?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2026|11:28 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.