Lumino Industries IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹57, Estimated Listing Premium 69.51%

If you are tracking Lumino Industries IPO for possible listing gains, the latest grey market trend still points to strong interest. As of August 31, 2026, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at ₹57 per share against the IPO price of ₹82. Based on that premium, the estimated listing price is ₹139, which implies a potential listing premium of 69.51% over the issue price (market report, financial news coverage).

What makes the current trend interesting is that the premium has stayed elevated even after cooling from its recent high. The GMP was ₹63 on August 29, eased to ₹61 on August 30, and slipped further to ₹57 on August 31. Even with that moderation, it remains well above the ₹46 recorded on August 21, which suggests that sentiment is still positive, though a little less aggressive than it was a couple of sessions earlier (market report, market update).

What the latest Lumino Industries IPO GMP means

A GMP of ₹57 means the stock is unofficially commanding a premium of ₹57 over its IPO price in the grey market. If that sentiment carries through to listing, the implied price works out to ₹139. In simple terms, the market is still pricing in a strong debut, even though the premium has come off its recent peak (financial news coverage, market update).

Lumino Industries IPO GMP trend

Here is how the GMP has moved over the latest period:

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium 31 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹57 ₹139 69.51% 30 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹61 ₹143 74.39% 29 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹63 ₹145 76.83% 28 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹61.5 ₹143.5 75.00% 27 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹56 ₹138 68.29% 26 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹50 ₹132 60.98% 25 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹46 ₹128 56.10% 24 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹47 ₹129 57.32% 23 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹49 ₹131 59.76% 22 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹52 ₹134 63.41% 21 Aug 2026 ₹82 ₹46 ₹128 56.10%

The pattern is fairly clear. The GMP gained steadily from ₹46 on August 21, climbed to a high of ₹63 on August 29, and then eased by ₹6 to ₹57 by August 31. That kind of move usually points to optimism staying intact, while also showing that expectations are becoming a little more balanced as listing day gets closer.

Subscription status: strong demand led by NII investors

Subscription data also reflects strong investor interest. The IPO was subscribed 24.66 times overall. The NII segment saw the highest demand at 71.24 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 19.37 times. The QIB portion stood at 0.41 times, and the employee category was subscribed 5.04 times (subscription tracker, market report).

A closer look at the category-wise numbers shows the spread of demand:

QIB: 0.41x

NII: 71.24x

S-NII: 65.43x

B-NII: 74.14x

RII: 19.37x

EMP: 5.04x

Overall: 24.66x

This subscription pattern shows that the strongest momentum came from non-institutional investors, with healthy retail participation as well. At the same time, the lower QIB number is worth noting because institutional participation is often watched closely ahead of listing.

Key highlights investors may want to note

At the latest GMP of ₹57, the estimated listing price stands at ₹139 against the issue price of ₹82. Based on the data provided, the estimated profit works out to ₹10,374 per lot if the stock lists at the GMP-implied level (financial news coverage, market update).

That said, investors should keep the bigger picture in mind. GMP is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment, not a guaranteed predictor of listing performance. Actual listing price and gains can change depending on market conditions, demand, and investor sentiment closer to debut. If you want to follow public issue activity more closely, you can also track verified market resources through IIFL Capital, the BSE public issues section, and the NSE IPO verification page.

Final word

For now, Lumino Industries IPO continues to show a strong grey market signal. The latest GMP of ₹57 still implies a sizeable 69.51% premium over the issue price, and the subscription figures point to strong interest from non-institutional and retail investors. Even so, GMP should be read as a sentiment indicator, not a promise. A measured view is always better than relying on unofficial numbers alone.