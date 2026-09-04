NSE IPO: SEBI approves IPO papers; Issue likely to open this month

The National Stock Exchange of India – NSE IPO, India’s most awaited IPO has moved a major step closer to reality after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cleared the exchange’s proposed initial public offering, ending a regulatory wait that has stretched for nearly a decade.

The approval marks a significant milestone for NSE, which has been working towards a stock-market listing since the process first gained momentum in 2016. With SEBI’s observations now issued, attention will shift towards the exchange’s IPO timeline, issue size, price band and potential valuation.

The NSE IPO is expected to be closely watched by investors given the exchange’s dominant position in India’s equity and derivatives markets and the strong performance of BSE.

NSE IPO gets SEBI approval

SEBI’s clearance allows NSE to proceed with the next stages of its proposed public share sale. The exchange had filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator on June 17, 2026.

The regulatory approval is particularly important because NSE’s listing plans have faced several delays over the years.

The proposed IPO comes after NSE settled past regulatory matters with SEBI, helping remove one of the key hurdles that had stood in the way of its public-market debut.

Why was NSE IPO delayed for nearly a decade?

NSE’s IPO journey dates back to 2016, but the proposed listing was stuck amid regulatory scrutiny.

Issues surrounding the exchange’s co-location facilities and dark-fibre arrangements became a major focus of regulatory investigations. The developments resulted in prolonged scrutiny and pushed back NSE’s plans to list on the stock exchanges.

The resolution of past regulatory matters has now helped clear an important roadblock, allowing NSE to move ahead with its IPO plans.

NSE IPO will be an Offer for Sale

The proposed NSE IPO is expected to be structured as an Offer for Sale (OFS).

Under an OFS, existing shareholders sell their shares to public investors. This means NSE itself will not receive proceeds from the IPO.

Instead, the proceeds from the share sale will go to the existing shareholders participating in the offer.

The final size of the IPO, the number of shares to be sold and the shareholders participating in the OFS will be among the key details investors will watch as NSE moves closer to launching the issue.

NSE valuation: Exchange valued at around $55 billion

The potential valuation of NSE is another major talking point ahead of the IPO.

According to Reuters estimates, NSE is valued at around $55 billion in the unlisted market. At such a valuation, the exchange could potentially rank among India’s 10 largest companies by market capitalisation following its listing.

The eventual IPO valuation, however, will depend on several factors, including the price band, shares offered, investor demand and prevailing market conditions.

A valuation of this scale would also make the NSE IPO one of India’s biggest public share sales.

NSE IPO could rank among India’s largest-ever IPOs

The scale of the NSE listing could put it in the league of India’s largest-ever share sales.

The proposed IPO could potentially rank alongside the much-anticipated Jio public offering, making it one of the most closely watched capital-market events in the country.

For investors, the NSE IPO is particularly significant because it would provide an opportunity to gain exposure to the company operating one of India’s most important financial-market infrastructures.

NSE’s dominance in India’s stock market

NSE’s investment case is closely linked to its strong position in India’s capital markets.

The exchange is India’s largest stock exchange across several important trading metrics and has a dominant share of the country’s equity derivatives market.

NSE also operates the Nifty 50, India’s benchmark equity index and one of the most widely tracked stock-market indices globally.

The exchange has also emerged as the world’s most active derivatives exchange by number of contracts traded, underlining the scale of its operations.

India’s growing participation in capital markets provides an additional long-term backdrop for NSE. Despite recent regulatory measures aimed at curbing excessive retail participation in derivatives, India’s overall capital-market penetration remains relatively low compared with several major global economies.

This leaves room for further expansion as financialisation of household savings, demat account ownership and participation in equity markets continue to develop.