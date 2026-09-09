Prasol Chemicals IPO: GMP falls to ₹15; Issue Subscribed 0.57x on Day 1

The grey market sentiment for the Prasol Chemicals IPO has weakened sharply over the past few days. The IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹15 on September 9, 2026, down from ₹30 a day earlier and ₹165 on September 4.

At the latest GMP of ₹15, the estimated listing price of Prasol Chemicals is around ₹691 per share, compared with the IPO price of ₹676. This indicates a potential listing premium of just 2.22% over the issue price.

Meanwhile, the public issue has received a relatively muted response so far. The Prasol Chemicals IPO was subscribed 0.57 times overall, with retail investors accounting for the strongest participation among the investor categories.

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP Today

The Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP has been on a declining trend over the past week.

As of September 9, 2026, at 10:56 AM, the GMP was reported at ₹15, compared with ₹30 on September 8. The grey market premium had touched ₹165 on September 4 before falling steadily over the following sessions.

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Gain September 9 ₹676 ₹15 ▼ ₹691 2.22% September 8 ₹676 ₹30 ▼ ₹706 4.44% September 7 ₹676 ₹55 ▼ ₹731 8.14% September 6 ₹676 ₹115 ▼ ₹791 17.01% September 5 ₹676 ₹125 ▼ ₹801 18.49% September 4 ₹676 ₹165 ▲ ₹841 24.41% September 3 ₹676 ₹14 ₹690 2.07%

The movement is worth watching because the GMP has effectively given up almost all of the premium it had built earlier in the week.

At ₹15, the grey market is currently indicating only a modest premium over the IPO price. However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and can change before listing. It should not be treated as a guaranteed listing price or return.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Subscription Status

The Prasol Chemicals IPO has received 0.57 times subscription overall, based on the latest figures provided.

A total of 51,77,508 shares have been bid for across investor categories.

Retail investors have shown the highest level of participation, while the QIB portion remained unsubscribed at the time of the latest update.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Subscription Breakdown

Investor Category Subscription Shares Lots Share of Total QIB 0.00x 14,79,289 67,240 28.6% NII 0.46x 11,09,466 50,430 21.4% S-NII 0.88x 3,69,822 16,810 7.1% B-NII 0.25x 7,39,644 33,620 14.3% RII 0.93x 25,88,753 1,17,671 50.0% Overall 0.57x 51,77,508 2,35,341 100%

Retail Investors Lead Prasol Chemicals IPO Bidding

Retail investors have emerged as the strongest participating category so far, with the retail portion subscribed 0.93 times.

The retail segment accounted for 25,88,753 shares, representing 50% of the total shares bid according to the subscription data provided.

The Small NII (S-NII) category was subscribed 0.88 times, while the overall NII category stood at 0.46 times.

Within the NII segment, the B-NII category, covering applications above ₹10 lakh, was subscribed 0.25 times.

The QIB category, meanwhile, had not received enough bids to reach full subscription at the time of the latest update.

GMP Trend Raises Questions About Listing Gains

The biggest development in the Prasol Chemicals IPO story is the sharp correction in its GMP.

The premium climbed to ₹165 on September 4, implying an estimated listing price of ₹841, or around 24.41% above the IPO price. Since then, the premium has fallen each day:

₹165 → ₹125 → ₹115 → ₹55 → ₹30 → ₹15

This represents a significant change in grey market expectations within a matter of days.

At the current GMP of ₹15, the implied listing price is ₹691. For investors applying at the upper IPO price of ₹676, that translates into an indicative gain of around ₹15 per share, or 2.22%.

The estimated profit for one lot is shown as ₹330 at the current GMP based on the lot size used in the IPO calculations.

Should You Rely on Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP?

Investors should be careful when interpreting the GMP.

Grey market premiums are based on unofficial market activity and can move rapidly depending on demand, broader market sentiment and expectations surrounding the IPO. A high GMP does not guarantee a strong listing, while a falling GMP does not necessarily mean that the stock will list below its issue price.

In the case of Prasol Chemicals, the recent decline from ₹165 to ₹15 suggests that the positive sentiment seen earlier has weakened considerably.

The subscription figures provide another important piece of the picture. With the issue at 0.57x overall subscription, investors may want to monitor how demand develops across QIB, NII and retail categories before drawing conclusions about the IPO’s eventual listing performance.

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP and Subscription: Key Takeaways

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP today: ₹15

₹15 IPO price: ₹676 per share

₹676 per share Estimated listing price: ₹691

₹691 Indicative listing gain: 2.22%

2.22% Overall subscription: 0.57x

0.57x Retail subscription: 0.93x

0.93x S-NII subscription: 0.88x

0.88x B-NII subscription: 0.25x

0.25x NII subscription: 0.46x

0.46x QIB subscription: 0.00x

0.00x Total shares bid: 51,77,508

51,77,508 Latest GMP update: September 9, 2026, 10:56 AM

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP Today: What Investors Should Watch

With the GMP now down to ₹15, the Prasol Chemicals IPO has entered a much less optimistic grey-market phase than it was in earlier sessions.

The next major indicator will be the pace of subscription, particularly from qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors. At the same time, investors should keep an eye on whether the GMP stabilises, declines further or begins to recover.

For prospective applicants, the GMP should be considered only as one data point. The company’s financial performance, valuation, business prospects, IPO objectives and the broader market environment remain more important when assessing whether the issue suits an investment strategy.

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