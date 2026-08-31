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Priority Jewels IPO GMP: Grey Market Premium Holds at ₹45

31 Aug 2026 , 11:23 AM

Ahead of its closing the IPO for Priority Jewels is currently ₹45 per share, reflecting positive sentiment in the grey market. With the IPO issue priced at ₹200 per share, the estimated listing price stands at ₹245, estimating a potential listing premium of 22.50%. The GMP has remained unchanged at ₹45 from August 28 to August 31, after rising from ₹20 on August 26 and ₹28 on August 24. The GMP trend indicates improving investor sentiment during the for the IPO.

Priority Jewels IPO Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 1.93 times overall. Among investor categories, retail investors led demand with 3.07 times subscription. The NII category was subscribed 1.24 times, while the QIB portion saw a subscription of 0.44 times.

Within the NII segment:

  • S-NII: 1.64x
  • B-NII: 1.05x

Based on the latest GMP, the estimated profit is estimated at ₹3,375 per lot, provided the grey market premium is reflected in the listing price. However, investors should note that GMP is unofficial and may change before listing.

Priority Jewels IPO GMP: Key Highlights

  • IPO Price: ₹200 per share
  • Latest GMP: ₹45
  • Estimated Listing Price: ₹245
  • Estimated Listing Premium: 22.50%
  • Overall Subscription: 1.93x
  • Retail Subscription: 3.07x
  • NII Subscription: 1.24x
  • QIB Subscription: 0.44x
  • Estimated Profit: ₹3,375 per lot

Disclaimer: Grey Market Premium (GMP) is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment and does not guarantee the actual listing price or returns.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOGMPToday
  • #IPOInvestment
  • #IPOListing
  • #PriorityJewelsGMP
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